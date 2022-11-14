From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The NFL last week passed the season’s midpoint and here’s an early look at each one of the league’s seven main contenders to be Super Bowl 57 champion in February at Glendale, Ariz. (the list is in no particular order):
■ 1. Bills (6-3) — They are the Mike Tyson of the NFL, zeroing in on a big knockout by midway through the second quarter. However, in close games, they tend to struggle. It’s disconcerting that in the five-plus seasons as head coach, Sean McDermott has failed to develop a consistent running game. Josh Allen is a QB and shouldn’t be a juicy target for defenders when running the ball.
■ 2. Chiefs (7-2) — The NFL’s top scoring offense continues to roll despite the offseason loss of WR Tyreek Hill. QB Patrick Mahomes is as great as ever. The secondary remains a work in progress.
■ 3. Ravens (6-3) — Big tough physical team can outlast opponents in playoff games. QB Lamar Jackson remains a dual threat as a runner and passer.
■ 4. Bengals (5-4) — The defending AFC champions endured a rocky first six quarters to begin the season and then laid an egg two weeks ago against the Browns. QB Joe Burrow remains prolific and team knows how to win in playoffs.
■ 5. Eagles (8-0 before Monday night) — The NFL’s best team perhaps in terms of the best combination of offensive and defensive lines. They are really good, well-coached, and could finish 15-2 overall. Their true test will be in the playoffs.
■ 6. Vikings (8-1) — The NFL’s best come-from-behind team has incredible, exciting, skilled position players, led by WR Justin Jefferson. How will QB Kirk Cousins perform when the playoff spotlight is on him will be the defining question.
■ 7. 49ers (5-4) — The NFL’s best roster, when everybody is healthy, can play with anybody, and they won two playoff games last season. Like the Vikings, they have nice offensive weapons and their receivers are difficult to tackle.
■ Could Join the Mix With a Little Luck — Dolphins (they have transitioned from a defensive team to an offensive team); Seahawks (the league’s surprise team of the year is led by QB Geno Smith, who went from bust to backup to star); Cowboys (they are capable of winning a couple playoff games, but head coach Mike McCarthy is lost when managing the clock); Titans (another physical team with a brilliant head coach Mike Vrabel).
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Eagles; 2. Chiefs; 3. Vikings; 4. Ravens; 5. 49ers; 6. Dolphins; 7. Bills; 8. Bengals; 9. Titans; 10. Cowboys.
