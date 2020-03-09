From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Watertown Wolves have 13 games remaining in their Federal Prospects Hockey League regular season, and they are firmly entrenched to finish in third place in the Eastern Division.
That’s a certainty, but what’s uncertain is whom the Wolves’ first-round playoff opponent will be.
The Wolves (25-22), who have lost three straight games, will meet either the Danbury Hat Tricks (31-15) or the Elmira Enforcers (31-16), who are on a nine-game winning streak, in the playoffs. Danbury has a slight percentage points lead over Elmira, and the division’s runner-up team will have home-ice edge in the best-of-three series vs. the Wolves.
If the Wolves want to stick around in the April playoffs, they need to clean up their defensive zone. Watertown has been outscored 23-16 in its three-game skid by scores of 9-6, 6-4 and 8-6.
Ten of the final 13 games are on the road, where the Wolves are 11-9, outscoring opponents 81-75. At the Fairgrounds, the Wolves are 14-13, outscoring foes 108-103.
Since the trade of three-time 50-goal scorer Tyler Gjurich to the Enforcers on Jan. 20, the Wolves are 10-8 and lost considerable ground to the division front-runners. In their impressive hot stretch, the Enforcers have outscored opponents 47-19.
The Wolves have missed Gjurich, whose presence has fortified the Enforcers, for whom he has 14 goals, including five game-winners, 14 assists for 28 points in 18 games. With the Wolves, he was 25-29-54 in 29 games, with three GWGs. Overall, Gjurich leads the FPHL with eight GWGs and 19 power-play goals. He’s second in the loop with 39 goals and 82 points in 47 games.
The Wolves got forward Ryan Marker from Delaware to offset the loss of Gjurich. In 11 games with the Wolves, Marker has gone 10-9-19. His 41 total goals in 41 games lead the league, 10 PPGs are second and 74 points rank third.
Defenseman Kyle Powell is having a terrific offensive season for the Wolves with 17-54-71 in 45 games. The assists are the FPHL’s second best.
n An MLB observation: Matt Boyd was the Tigers’ “ace” at 9-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 2019. Two of the three other starters posted bad records but had somewhat decent ERAs, with Daniel Norris (3-13, 4.49) and Spencer Turnbull (3-17, 4.61). Jordan Zimmermann (1-13, 6.91) was awful. Detroit got more hitting in the offseason to improve its MLB-worst 3.61 runs-per-game average and 1,595 strikeouts, and second-worst 149 HRs and .682 OPS that resulted in an MLB-low 47 wins.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
