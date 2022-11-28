From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
It’s never wise to make premature, potentially inaccurate predictions, but let us take an early look at where the Syracuse University football team could venture when bowl announcements are scheduled to be made Sunday.
Surveying destinations made by eight different organizations, the Orange is most likely to travel to play at Boston in the inaugural Fenway Bowl, home of baseball’s Red Sox.
Last season’s Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
After sitting at No. 14 in one of college football’s polls with a 6-0 overall record before its Oct. 22 game at Clemson, SU raced out to a 21-7 halftime lead and then withered in the second half to lose. That was the beginning of a five-game losing skid that mercifully ended in last weekend’s victory at Boston College.
Syracuse enters the bowl landscape at 7-5 overall — just head coach Dino Babers’ second winning campaign in seven seasons on the hill.
Part of the reasons that SU stumbled so badly was awkward scheduling (too many easy games at the outset and then playing solid ranked programs after mid-October) and, more importantly, injuries.
Times Syracuse beat reporter Josh St.Croix compiled the Orange’s season-ending injuries. He believed as many as six-to-seven players were lost at various points of the season.
For instance, FB Chris Elmore, DB Garrett Williams, DL Terry Lockett, LB Stefon Thompson all were official season-ending injuries. OL Christopher Bleich missed the last two games, LBs Mikel Jones and Derek McDonald were out last week. Others like QB Garrett Shrader, OT Matthew Bergeron and OL Kalan Ellis all missed games in the second half. That was just the starters. Meanwhile, WR Isaiah Jones and DL Jaquez Denis are depth guys who were ruled out for 2022.
CBS Sports, 247 Sports and Athlon Sports all project SU will play East Carolina (7-5) on Dec. 17 at Boston, while an ESPN staffer has SU meeting Cincinnati (9-3), and College Football News and Yahoo Sports also has SU at Fenway but vs. Memphis (6-6).
Pro Football Network sees SU meeting Wisconsin (6-6), which made a head coaching change in early October, in the all-too-frequent Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29. Meanwhile, another ESPN staffer projects SU will meet Missouri (6-6) at the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.
With five days to go before anybody knows for sure where SU will go, the program would surely love to travel south and escape the north’s cold temperatures.
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 NFL rankings: 1. Chiefs; 2. Eagles; 3. Bills; 4. 49ers; 5. Bengals; 6. Vikings; 7. Dolphins; 8. Cowboys; 9. Titans; 10. Jets.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
