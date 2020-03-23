From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s goodbye from the Patriots and hello to the Buccaneers is surprising, but it is not unprecedented if you look at the annals of pro sports.
Consider some of the greats in other sports changing jerseys either by choice or injury.
There’s Wilt Chamberlain from the Warriors to the 76ers to the Lakers; Roger Maris from the Yankees to the Cardinals; Willie Mays from the Giants to the Mets; Hank Aaron from the Braves to the Brewers; Bobby Orr from the Bruins to the Blackhawks; and Gordie Howe from the Red Wings to the Aeros to the Whalers.
That’s just to name a few. Sports fans never had to picture somebody like Derek Jeter going from the Yankees to let’s say to the Diamondbacks.
Some of Brady’s career numbers are mind-boggling. He’s No. 1 all-time with four Super Bowl MVPs, and 219 regular-season wins as a starter. The six-time Super Bowl champ ranks second all-time with 541 TD passes, 74,571 passing yards, 283 regular-season games started and 36 fourth-quarter comebacks. The three-time NFL MVP was a 14-time Pro Bowl pick in his 20 seasons with the Pats. At age 30 in 2007, he threw 50 TD passes, now tied for second place in single-season history.
Brady’s example almost follows a pattern of past NFL greats who enjoyed defined prominence in one city, and then late in their careers, shifted their allegiance to another franchise.
Ex-NFL quarterbacks Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, running backs Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Tony Dorsett and Franco Harris, and wide receiver Jerry Rice all did not finish their careers in the same city where greatness was achieved. All but Manning are currently in the Hall of Fame; he will be inducted in 2021.
The question is, how will Brady, who turns 43 in August with fading athletic skills, fare with the Bucs, who have a terrific WR tandem, a promising tight end and an offensive-minded head coach? That will be determined if and when the NFL begins.
Here’s a quick look at how the five previously mentioned QBs fared in their first season after changing their address:
UNITAS — 1973 Chargers (age 40, 34 of 76 passing, 471 yards, 3 TD passes, 7 INTs).
NAMATH — 1977 Rams (34, 50 of 107, 606, 3, 5).
MONTANA — 1993 Chiefs (37, 181 of 298, 2,144, 13, 7).
FAVRE — 2008 Jets (39, 343 of 522, 3,472, 22, 22).
MANNING — 2012 Broncos (36, 400 of 583, 4,659, 37, 11, first of consecutive First Team All-Pro seasons).
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.