From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
When trying to devise a game plan for the unknown, the only certainty is to be prepared for anything and everything. That’s what Major League Baseball intends while attempting to prepare a shortened 60-game season amid a global pandemic.
There’s more to fear than fear itself.
Unfortunately, the baseball gods have not been cooperative in recent weeks, with the coronavirus spreading faster than a raging river in the states of California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. That has prompted established stars such as David Price, Felix Hernandez, Ryan Zimmerman, Nick Markakis, Mike Leake and Ian Desmond to reevaluate and ultimately take a pass for the 2020 season.
You can hardly blame them.
And now, the game’s most electrifying player, the Angels’ Mike Trout, is also considering to sit out the season due to safety concerns. His wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child, due next month.
These days there is more inside a player’s head than the arc of his batting swing, the arm delivery of a pitch, or positioning in the infield or outfield.
With the virus heading down the interstate the wrong way — meaning spiking higher and higher — MLB would “be lucky,” according to Commissioner Rob Manfred, to get through the campaign.
Observers who track baseball for a living don’t expect to see the sport in October, though MLB has scheduled its playoffs for that month. The expectation is that the virus will get worse with the autumn chill — a reasonable concern. Expectations also were that the summer might offer an easing period. So much for that theory when people fail to social distance and/or don’t wear face masks in public.
The NBA, MLB and WNBA have included opt-out clauses in their return plans, and the reasons have been apparent.
The NBA and its players’ union announced 16 players from a pool of 302 tested positive in the first round of mandatory tests in late June. The Denver Nuggets recently shut down their training facility after two members of their traveling party tested positive.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced an outbreak among players and staff at their spring headquarters in Clearwater Fla. Also, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa, Freddie Freeman, Joey Gallo, Tommy Pham and Miguel Sano recently have tested positive.
The WNBA has had the most prominent players deciding to stay home, either because of COVID-19 or social injustices in the country. While COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, one can still act accordingly with proper decision-making to avoid the dreadful disease.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
