From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
Jalen Suggs’ 40-foot bank shot at the buzzer that gave Gonzaga a stunning 93-90 overtime win over UCLA on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four prompted me to create my Top 10 all-time greatest title games.
n 10. 1999 — UConn 79, Duke 74: The Huskies were the biggest underdogs to capture a national title when Rip Hamilton and Ricky Moore led them over the powerful Blue Devils.
n 9. 2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT): The Jayhawks overcame a nine-point hole in the final two minutes, forcing overtime on a Mario Chalmers’ game-tying shot and then breezing in OT.
n 8. 1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan 71: This game is remembered for Chris Webber’s ill-fated timeout in the waning seconds after he was trapped in the right wing.
n 7. 1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT): Glen Rice, who averaged 30.7 points in six tourney games, scored 31 in the title game, capping a wild ride after interim head coach Steve Fisher had replaced the fired Bill Frieder.
n 6. 2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT): De’Andre Hunter’s game-tying, 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation sent the Cavs into OT, where they won and redeemed themselves after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 in 2018.
n 5. 1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62: Dean Smith’s first national title came in bizarre fashion when guard Fred Brown, whose Hoyas were down by a point in waning seconds, mysteriously threw a pass directly to the Tar Heels’ James Worthy.
n 4. 1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse 73: Keith Smart’s 17 second-half points, including a baseline jumper with four seconds left, delayed Jim Boeheim’s first title for 16 years.
n 3. 1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown 64: The first big upset in final history, with the eighth-seeded Wildcats, with Ed Pinckney leading the way, shooting 79% from the floor overall and missing only one shot in the second half to top the Hoyas in Patrick Ewing’s final college game.
n 2. 1983 — North Carolina St. 54, Houston 52: Lorenzo Charles’ championship-winning dunk shocked the Cougars but sent Wolfpack coach Jim Valvano into a frenzy looking for somebody to hug.
n 1. 2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina 74: Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating, 3-pointer was the exclamation point to a frantic and ultimate finish, topping off a magical season.
n Honorable Mention — Michigan St. 75, Indiana St. 74 in 1979; Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65 in 1966; North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3 OTs) in 1957; and Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79 in 1988.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.