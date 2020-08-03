From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The 2020 ACC season schedule was all set for the Syracuse University football team early in the spring.
Traditional games within the Atlantic Division were comprised of Boston College, Louisville, Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Florida State. Next were a couple of ACC crossover games against Pittsburgh Georgia Tech, and lastly, four nonleaguers against Liberty, Western Michigan, Rutgers and FCS member Colgate.
This was a neat 12-game schedule over a 13-week span. This was before the coronavirus pandemic entered the picture, turning major college football schedules into an odyssey.
The Orange will now play 10 ACC games and one nonleague opponent, which will be played in Syracuse.
What the revised schedule now means for Syracuse is the following with a nonconference opponent still to be determined: five foes have been dropped off the slate, including Florida State, Rutgers, Colgate, Western Michigan and Liberty; and three ACC programs have been added, including Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke. Seven opponents remain though playing venues have been shifted in some cases — BC, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest, Clemson, Louisville and Pitt.
In my opinion, SU’s slate got more difficult adding Notre Dame, a perennial Top 25 program that now can contend for the league title in December, and North Carolina, an excellent defensive team led by head coach Mack Brown.
Also, four potential wins against Big Ten weakling Rutgers, Western Michigan, Colgate and Liberty, which elevated its program to FBS status in just the past two seasons, have now gone bye-bye.
With the virus lurking, SU’s season may once again go topsy-turvy. I originally picked SU to go 5-7 overall, 3-5 league, before the switch, but now the records will be 5-6, 4-6.
n Trivia question: What player other than a Boston Celtic has won the most NBA titles?
n From Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry in his Sideline Chatter column: Comedy writer Brad Dickson remarked recently, “You know the world is messed up when Mariano Rivera is attending the White House briefing and Dr. Anthony Fauci is warming up to take the mound at a major league stadium.”
n Correction: In last week’s column, it should have read the Redskins beat the Broncos in the 1988 Super Bowl. Thanks to Roland Van Deusen of Clayton for noticing.
n Trivia answer: Robert Horry with seven.
n Note: Top Secret Fyles will return Aug. 18.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at rfyle@wdt.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.