Let’s take a quick look at the winter mailbag during a busy start to the 2020 calendar year.
Question: Major League Baseball seems to be in a state of chaos. What’s going to happen with the Astros and their sign-stealing misfortunes once spring training opens?
Answer: I’m not sure why new manager Dusty Baker, 70, wanted to get involved with a circus that’s going to occur later this week when the Houston arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., and the club will be besieged with mucho questions by the media. Questions will center around certain players, notably Jose Altuve and/or Alex Bregman, allegedly wearing buzzers underneath their jerseys to indicate what type of pitch was coming when at-bat. If the Astros, who were punished by MLB last month, continually deny answering legitimate questions, the situation will fester that ultimately may affect players’ performances in 2020.
Q: What did you think of the XFL over the weekend?
A: Not bad, though I will be hard-pressed to keep my interest once the NCAA Tournament, MLB and the NHL and NBA playoffs begin in the coming weeks. Considering the new league is comprised of NFL rejects (sorry, that’s a harsh way to describe that) and players that are out of college ball, games were decently competitive. Fans who attended games and TV viewers watched mostly out of curiosity and that’s OK. In New York’s 23-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, a crowd of 17,634 was announced at 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. That’s around 21.4 percent filled to capacity. The old XFL, which lasted only season in 2001, was more about non-football entertainment and clever nicknames on the back of players’ uniforms, but the revamped version is more about the game itself along with some funky rule changes and different options after scoring a touchdown. Other leagues (WFL in the mid-1970s, USFL in the mid-’80s, WLAF in the early-’90s and the ill-fated AAF in 2019) have come and gone, but with steady TV sponsorship, the XFL could last for a while this time.
Q: Should an ECAC Hockey league team be awarded a point in the team standings even if it loses during the five-minute overtime?
A: Yes, teams already get a point if a game is tied after 65 minutes. Teams that win in OT get two points, but a team that makes it through regulation tied and then loses in OT should not go pointless in the team standings on that given night. (I am not in favor of using a shootout to determine winners and losers in college hockey regular-season games.)
