The New York Post on Sunday published New York City’s top 10 faces in the current metropolitan sports scene so that inspired me to come up with my own list.
n 10. Brian Cashman — The Yankees’ high-ranking executive has been one of baseball’s best GMs over the past 22 years.
n 9. Kevin Durant — No matter if he’s in Oklahoma City, the Bay Area or New York, the smooth forward, recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, is one of the NBA’s best players. He’ll return in the fall.
n 8. Daniel Jones — Giants quarterback has plenty of upside, throwing 24 TD passes in his rookie season while displacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.
n 7. Sam Darnold — Like Jones, Jets quarterback is on the rise though he definitely has his ups and downs. Jets’ management needs to get him more offensive weapons.
n 6. Mika Zibanejad — The Rangers’ center is multi-faceted, extremely effective both as a power-play specialist and a penalty-killer. He produced 75 points in 57 games, including 15 PPGs and 3 SHGs.
n 5. Artemi Panarin — The right winger wanted to play in a big city after the Rangers plucked him from the Blue Jackets in free agency. He produced 95 points in 69 games.
n 4. Saquon Barkley — The Giants running back hasn’t disappointed as the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s got great moves out of the backfield as a runner and as a receiver.
n 3. Jacob deGrom — The Mets’ right-hander has successive NL Cy Young Awards to his credit and is practically unbeatable in day games.
n 2. Pete Alonso — The Mets’ Polar Bear-like first baseman burst on the scene last season and smashed 53 home runs as the NL’s best rookie. His popularity also rose when he won last season’s Home Run Derby.
n 1. Aaron Judge — Though it’s unfair to compare him to Mickey Mantle, you can’t deny to be in awe of the 6-foot-7, 282-pound outfielder. However, I wish he would stop diving for fly balls, only increasing his chances for injury.
n Honorable mention — Gleyber Torres, RJ Barrett, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Mathew Barzal.
n The Post’s Top 10 in order were Judge, Alonso, deGrom, Barkley, Knicks/MSG owner James Dolan, Darnold, Durant, Jones, Panarin and Cashman.
n Here’s the Tweet of the Week courtesy of Seattle Times columnist Dwight Perry: “Just realizing that the Packers’ current quarterbacks are A-Rod & J-Lo” after Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the NFL draft April 23 to back up Aaron Rodgers.
