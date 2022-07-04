From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
The Yankees have always hit the ball in the past, and this season they have exceeded expectations pitching the ball, especially with the starting rotation.
Through 80 games, the Yankees consistently have made the plays in the field. Also, the baserunning has improved greatly from last season’s AL wild-card finalist that was ousted by the arch-rival Red Sox.
The steady showing of basic fundamentals, along with hitting and pitching, has the Yankees cruising atop the AL East Division at 58-22. New York’s record is quite parallel to that of the 1998 World Series-winning club that won 114 regular-season games and 11 more in the postseason.
Last season’s defense was a disaster, especially at shortstop and catcher. Overall, the Yankees committed 98 errors in 162 games in 2021 — the AL’s third-worst fielding club out of 15 teams — and that equated to 0.6049 errors per game.
Now the 2022 squad has made only 32 errors over 77 games — or 0.4156 per game. That rate doesn’t seem like much but prorated over 162 games, the AL’s current second-best fielding team, only behind the Mariners, would finish with only 67 miscues over a full campaign, or 31 fewer than in 2021.
Let’s break down the players’ performance by position for 2022 against 2021. Keep in mind that a player’s games total may also reflect other positions in the field.
CATCHER — Jose Trevino (50 games, 3 errors, 2 passed balls) compared to Gary Sanchez (110, 6, 8);
FIRST BASE — Anthony Rizzo (71 games, 4 errors) compared to injury-riddled Luke Voit (42, 5);
SECOND BASE — Gleyber Torres (61, 4) compared to DJ LeMahieu (149, 9);
SHORTSTOP — Isiah Kiner-Falefa (68, 8) compared to Torres (127, 19);
THIRD BASE — Josh Donaldson (39, 4) and LeMahieu (63, 1) combo compared to Gio Urshela (114, 12);
LEFT FIELD — Aaron Hicks (66, 0) compared to an aging Brett Gardner (136, 1);
CENTER FIELD — Aaron Judge (63, 0) compared to an injury-riddled Hicks (32, 1);
RIGHT FIELD — Giancarlo Stanton (30, 0) and Joey Gallo (60, 1) combo compared to Judge (125, 3);
UTILITY — Marwin Gonzalez (40, 0) compared to Tyler Wade (90, 4). Though Wade has more speed, Gonzalez is even more versatile and definitely is a much better hitter.
■ Trivia question: Who are the two oldest players currently in the major leagues?
■ Trivia answer: The Cardinals’ Albert Pujols (age 42, born Jan. 16, 1980) and the Red Sox’s Rich Hill (42, March 11, 1980).
