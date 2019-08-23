BRASHER FALLS — The synthetic transformation of St. Lawrence Central’s Randy Riggs Field is nearly complete.
And Athletic Director Joey Reome couldn’t be happier.
“I went out earlier this week and stood in the middle of the field by myself and took my first good look around. I just thought that this is really cool,” said Reome, as crews work toward putting the finishing touches on the state-of-the-art facility now located below the hill at the back of the SLC campus.
“This is a big-time thing to come to Brasher Falls. It’s gorgeous,” he added.
According to Reome, the turf field itself, which features a large circular navy blue SLC logo at midfield, is ready for practice, games and physical education classes but some of the other installations involved with the $4M project need to be finalized before the entire facility can be given the greenlight for use.
“The contractors have been telling us all along that they would have it done by September 1st and from what I’ve seen, I have no reason to think they won’t be,” noted Reome. “Our teams are practicing on our other fields right now and they’re chomping at the bit to get out on the new turf.”
“I really can’t say when our teams are going to be able to start practicing on it but I’m certain we’ll be ready for our first girls soccer game on September 7 against Lake George,” he added.
Among the other major changes to the venerated home of the gridiron Larries, their lacrosse counterparts and, starting this fall, the boys and girls soccer programs at SLC, is the construction of a modest set of metal bleachers that is capped with an enclosure for timekeepers, scorekeepers and media. A reinforced platform sits atop the pressbox to accommodate video crews.
“Our original plans were just for the field and lights but we came in under budget and were able to include other things that are going to be great benefit,” said Reome. “One of the nice things is that people can still sit up on the hill if they want. They now have a choice of also sitting in bleachers or standing anywhere along the fence.”
The new Larries’ turf is the latest generation of synthetic outdoor playing surfaces. Previous designs featured long strands of plastic grass fibers surrounded by a layer of granulated rubber all sitting atop a concrete base.
“The newer fields, like ours, have an extra layer of rubber between the granulated rubber and the base. There really is a lot of cushion and it’s pretty lush.” Reome noted.
Stretching out from the corners of the facility are four massive light towers that will open the field to nighttime game and practice options for the athletic programs at SLC.
“They’re definitely pretty modern-looking,” said Reome. “And from what I’ve been told, they won’t be as expensive to use compared to a lot of other lights. To be honest, I don’t think they’ve been turned out yet. I can’t wait to see everything when it’s all lit up.”
A new scoreboard, which continues to be dedicated to longtime SLC football coach Jerry Mahoney, now sits directly across from the bleachers on the opposite side of the field instead of at the south end where a paved lot for handicapped parking has been installed. There is also space available for emergency vehicles and visiting team equipment vehicles.
“Regular parking is still going to be up behind the school,” said Reome.
While the Sep. 7 varsity girls soccer game is due to be the first played on the new turf, a more official dedication ceremony is slated for Friday, September 27, before the start of the NAC varsity football game between the Larries and Canton Central.
“We knew with the early games that we would have to work out some kinks and figure out how things work,” said Reome, citing a new scoreboard and sound system among the items also being upgraded.
“Before the football game with Canton on September 27th, we’re going to do a short ceremony. The field is still named after Randy Riggs and we’ve had a new plaque made up that we had placed near the base of the scoreboard,” said Reome.
