The months of March and April are usually host an abundance of sports on television. People were gearing up for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the start of Major League Baseball on top of the stretch drives of the NHL and NBA seasons.
However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has taken most live sports off of television. Every network has pretty much turned into its own version of ESPN Classic.
The television landscape for this time of year has been rendered barren.
Last weekend would have been the Final Four and the start of the MLB season. Thursday would have been the start of The Masters and the NCAA Frozen Four, but the former has been pushed into November, with the latter being canceled outright.
ESPN’s “SportsCenter” does offer quick peeks of the only live sports going on, such as soccer from Belarus and Burundi, baseball from Nicaragua and horse racing.
The sport of kings has taken up large chunks of programming on FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network on Friday through Sunday with racing cards from the tracks that have managed to stay open. There are no spectators, but the tracks are still making revenue because of the emergence of online betting.
The TVG Network (Spectrum channel 413) operated by fantasy sports provider Fan Duel reaches 45 million homes, but saw that reach triple when NBCSN decided to carry its afternoon Trackside Live programming the past few weeks.
Pro wrestling has also shown up as an alternative for those looking for any sort of athletic-looking contest.
Both World Wrestling Entertainment and competitor All Elite Wrestling have been forced to tape live shows with no fans.
WWE’s flagship show of the year, “Wrestlemania,” was slated to take place in front of 80,000 fans from around the world at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. However, the show was forced into the Orlando, Fla.-based Performance Center and spread over two nights.
AEW reportedly filmed content that should last them until the middle of May, according to online sources.
Filming was done at a warehouse in Norcross, Ga., and state officials were on hand to make sure social distancing and maximum occupancy guidelines were enforced.
Some questioned whether either company should be filming content, but both are trying to fill a programming void and capitalize on an audience looking for a break from the news of more events being interrupted by the pandemic.
One live event that will push forward is the upcoming NFL draft on April 23-25. The spring extravaganza was supposed to take place in Las Vegas full of all the bells and whistles that Sin City offers. However, it will be reduced to being online and looking like a barebones broadcast that harkens back to the day of the draft being held at the Marriott Marquee Hotel lobby.
Despite the frills being taken out of the event, ratings will likely be some of the best seen in years on ESPN. People are craving some sort of action that’s live.
Networks and schools should be credited with inventiveness during the crisis. ESPN2 decided to bust out “The Ocho” programming that originated as a joke in the movie “Dodgeball.” Such obscure events like stone skipping, axe throwing and cup stacking were featured on the Sunday after most events were called off.
Syracuse University hosted a Facebook watch party of the 2003 men’s basketball national championship victory over Kansas.
Many sports-starved Orange fans were glad to relive the program’s high-water mark, led by Carmelo Anthony.
The NBA, NASCAR and IndyCar are doing events via video games. Basketball stars are playing NBA 2K20, while the auto circuits are using their iRacing simulators for virtual races.
Sports on television will return soon, and it will be appreciated even more when it does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.