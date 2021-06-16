Section 10 Athletic Coordinator Carl Normandin sat at the officials table behind the backstop at the OFA Softball facility Saturday and enjoyed the sunlight at the end of the tunnel for the “Year of COVID” as Heuvelton and Hammond warmed up for what would become an amazing 10-8 Hammond nine-inning victory in the Class D Championship Game.
A game staged before fans in the stands and in lawn chairs streaming down the out of play lines in right and left field.
OFA undertook the challenge of hosting the Section 10 Class D and Class C Softball games and the Class B, Class C and Class D Baseball games at adjoining fields on Saturday after hosting the Section 10 Track-Field Championships on Friday night. OFA Athletic Director Tony Bjork and his staff put on a clinic of efficiency in sports management handling the myriad of duties to provide a first class atmosphere.
Section 10 Softball Chairman Al Minckler handed public address duties on the softball diamond while OFA Baseball Coach Larry Mehaffy and Larry Mitchell presided over three baseball games from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The weekend at OFA was also a celebration of another step forward to freedom from the shackles created by the health and safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday the mask mandate for athletes and spectator limitations was lifted and over the weekend many family members saw their favorite athletes perform at the championship level for the first time in two years.
The championship events at OFA also started the climax of a complete school year staged under the shadow of the virus which cancelled all 2020 spring sports in New York State.
A school year where Normandin and the other Athletic Coordinators across New York state dealt daily with highly emotional decisions dealing with input from Boards of Health at the local, county, state and even national levels and from the superintendents of the school districts.
Navigating through pandemic was like piloting a ship through troubled waters without the benefit of even a compass.
Asked what he was going to do when the final spring championships were completed Normandin answered. “I won’t know until we get there. It has really been a long journey and we really had to think outside the box but we got things done. It looks for everything returning to normal in the fall.”
The “we” being athletic directors and staff members at the individual schools who tirelessly handled waves of procedure and paper work that had to be done to allow any interscholastic event to happen.
HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
One thing that Normandin will do in the days ahead will be plan for his induction into the New York State Public High School Hall Of Fame as a member of the Class 2020. The induction was postponed for one year last summer because of the pandemic will be held on July 28th at the Resorts World Catskills in Monticello.
Normandin and longtime Section 10 Girls Basketball and Football Officials Eddy Goetz are part the class which also includes Diane Chapman (Coach, Section 8), Sharon Sarsen (Coach, Section 1), Karen (O’Connor) Self (Athlete, Section 1), and Marie Terc (Official, Section 8
Tickets for the Hall of Fame banquet are on sale to the public and may be purchased by visiting nysphsaasales.com/shop/ols/products/hall-of-fame-dinner. Inquiries can be directed to Kristen Jadin at the NYSPHSAA Office, 518-690-0771, or by emailing kjadin@nysphsaa.org. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, July 9th.
Carl Normandin is one of the most respected administrators in New York State. Serving as the Executive Director of Section 10 Interscholastic Athletics since 2001 he also serves on committees that have statewide objectives. He was outstanding soccer and track athlete both at Sharon Springs High School (Section 2), SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Cortland. He was recognized by the New York State Athletic Administrators Association with the Citation of Merit and the Apple Appreciation Award.
In addition to his numerous administrative honors, Carl is a USCA National Marathon Canoe/Kayak Champion, a member of the US World Marathon Canoeing Team, and a NYCRA and USCA Canoeist of the Year honoree. Born in Richmond, VA, Carl has served NYSPHSAA in many capacities. He currently resides in Potsdam with his wife, Susan, and two sons, Matthew and Patrick.
Edward “Eddy” Goetz of Saranac Lake is a highly respected official who has refereed football and girls basketball for a combined 68 seasons dating back to 1977. For 33-years he officiated football in Section 10 and Section 7 officiated Section 10 Girls Basketball for 35 years. He coached several state championship games and his contributions go beyond officiating on the court as he spearheaded several organizations including serving as President (three terms) and Interpreter of the Northern New York Girls Basketball Officials Association, and President of the New York State Girls Basketball Officials Association from 2007-09.
JERRY SMILGIN SERVICES
In light of the easement of COVID Pandemic restrictions funeral services for one of the faces of Section 10 Sports, Canton’s Jerry Smilgin, will be held on Friday and Saturday.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-5 p.m. at the Garner Funeral Home at 10 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam followed by a celebration of life from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Smilgin home at 1005 Judson Street Road in Canton.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church at 66 Court Street in Canton.
Smilgin was an icon in Section 10 sports was a coach, official and for over 50 years he was a member of “The Crew” which handled tickets and greeted fans at Section 10 Tournament venues in several sports.
“Smil” passed away on Jan. 3 after a long, courageous fight against cancer.
COBBY ON MEND
After maintaining an upbeat approach dealing with health problems which required numerous tests and scans to diagnose, one of Ogdensburg’s most well-liked and well respected sportsmen, Tom Cobb, is on the mend.
“I’m feeling good and I am getting stronger. I have been to the driving range a few times with my son Nick, I am back to doing a lot of walking and I have been out in the boat for some long rides on the river. My goal is to get back to the golf course sometime this summer,” says Cobb.
“But I am taking things slow and doing what I am told (by his doctors and his wife Mel).”
Cobb is former OFA athlete and a dedicated Blue Devil fan.
Through out his life in Ogdensburg and Tom has lived in sight of the OFA campus from his family home on Pickering Street. In fact his wife jokes that they could read in their backyard from the lights of the original lighted football field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.