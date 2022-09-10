BY DAVE SHEA
Massena gained a physical edge at the point of attack and riddled OFA’s defense with its power running game centered around tackle-breaking runs of Colden Harvey who gained 224 yards and scored three touchdowns in 17 carries in Friday’s NAC Football opener for both teams.
But the host Blue Devils survived waves of adversity and eventually secured a 40-39 victory on the strength of converting five of five two-point conversions, limiting the Raiders to one two-pointer and one PAT kick and securing the victory by controlling the ball over the last four minutes of the game.
“Sometimes it just comes down to conversions and it did tonight. The Massena coaches did a great job. Massena blocked well, they were very physical and ran the ball very well. This was a very good game for us because we got the win in a very tough and physical game and we learned a lot.” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer after the Devil Pride and OFA-SMA Hall of Fame game where the Devils regrouped after falling behind 12-0 in the first six minutes of the game and rallied from a 33-32 deficit in the fourth quarter.
And it all came down to two-point conversions and the ability of quarterbacks Shea Polniak and Connor Graveline to lead comeback efforts. Both quarterbacks ran for a score and pitched touchdown passes in a prolific passing attack where Justice McIntyre caught four passes for 97 yards, Nicholi Ramsdell gained 57 timely yards on five catches and Alex Worden generated 77 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
Andrew Loffler earned 96 yards on 15 rushes.
The Devils rallied from a 33-32 deficit in the fourth quarter created when Hardy scored from four yards out and added the Raiders’ only two-point conversion of the night.
The Devils answered with Graveline tossing a 51-point touchdown pass to Worden running behind the secondary and Carson Ramie catching a deflected conversion pass from Graveline for 40-33 lead with 5:10 remaining in the game.
The go-ahead drive started after Andrew Loffler intercepted a pass and the defense also came up with a decisive play stopping a Raider conversion try after Hardy broke free straight up the middle of the field for a 21-yard touchdown.
On the decisive conversion try Hardy took a handoff wide but was met by lineman Connor Brown who engaged the back long enough for the pursuit to smother the play.
“I saw him coming so I left my man and grabbed him and then it was a gang tackle” said Brown.
The Devils then took the kickoff and got the needed first downs on runs by Graveline and Loffler to run out the clock.
“I have a lot of confidence in these guys. I was confident that they would stop the conversion and I feel that we would have scored on our last possession if we needed to,” said Coach Tessmer.
Massena’s first year head coach Taylor Zappia said that the loss hurt but the pain was muffled by the pride he felt for his team.
“We played very hard and ran the ball very well. I am very proud of the guys,” said Coach Zappia.
“We had a few breaks go against us but for a first game we had a great effort.”
The Devils faced a 12-0 deficit after the first two possessions of the game. Hardy turned the corner on a sweep and raced 48 yards to the endzone and Raider linebacker Brian Hurlbut ran 88 yards to the endzone with a fumble.
Junior quarterback Shea Polniak (5x9-0-99) entered the game and directed two scoring drives and two two-point conversions for a 16-12 lead. He pitched an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carson Ramie and a two-point conversion aerial to Loffler at the end of the first quarter and scored on a three-yard sneak and found Justice McIntyre with a conversion pass 9:58 before the half.
Massena gained an 18-16 halftime lead when quarterback Conner Eastbrook found Garret Weir in the back of the endzone.
Graveline (5x6-81 T 1 TD, 13-52 rushing) returned to the helm for the second half and ran for a one-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion for 24-18 lead. The Raiders replied with a 15-yard Eastwood (7x9-77 2 TDs) touchdown pass to DeShawn Walton (5-48 1 TD) and took a 25-24 lead with a PAT by Fredrik Nagel who bombed two kickoffs through the endzone.
The Devils continued the cavalcade of scoring when McIntyre went airborne at the corner of the endzone at the end of a six-yard scoring run and Graveline took a keeper to the endzone for his third conversion of the night and a 32-25 lead. Hardy gave the Raiders their final lead at 33-32 with a four-run touchdown run and a two-point conversion to close out the third quarter.
A fumble recovery by Kegan Bogart and an onsides kick recovery by Luca LaBella also started OFA scoring drives.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: M - Charleson 3-11, Hardy 17-244 3 TDs, Walton 3-22. O - Loffler 15-96, McIntyre 8-25, Graveline 14-54 TD, Ramie 4-7, Polniak 3-3 TD.
Passing: M. Eastwood 7x9-77 1 TD, O - McIntyre 0x1-0-0, Polniak 5x9-99 1 TD, Graveline 8x10 - 133 1 TD.
Receiving: M - Walton 5-48 1 TD, Charleson 1-5, Weir 1-15 TD. O - Ramsdell 5-57, McIntyre 4-97, Worden 3-77 1 TD, Ramie 1-11 TD.
Interceptions: Loffler (O).
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter: M - Hardy on 46 run (run failed), M - Hurlbut on 88 fumble return (pass failed). O - Ramie on 11 pass from Polniak. (Loffler on pass from Polniak).
Second Quarter: O - Polniak on 3 run (McIntyre on pass from Polniak), M - Weir on 15 pass from Eastwood (run failed). Third Quarter: O - Graveline on 1 run (Graveline on run), M - Walton on 15 pass from Eastbrook (Nagel kick), O - McIntyre on 6 run (Graveline run), M - Hardy on 4 run (Hardy run). Fourth Quarter: O - Worden on 51 pass from Graveline (Ramie on pass from Graveline), M - Hardy on 21 run (run failed)
