TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel added another gold medal to his haul at the Summer Games on Saturday, cruising to victory in the 100-meter butterfly with a world-record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Earlier this week, Dressel won the 100 freestyle and helped the 4x100 freestyle relay to gold.
Dressel finished in 49.45 seconds, breaking the record he set in 2019 by five-hundredths of a second.
The swim is the first part of a busy day for the 24-year-old. He’ll swim in the 50 freestyle semifinals — the final is Sunday on the final day of the nine-day competition — then return to the pool to anchor the mixed 400 medley in the final for a chance at another gold.
