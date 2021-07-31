TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel zipped to victory in the 50-meter freestyle during the final day of competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday, adding to his medal haul at the Summer Games.
He entered the 50 freestyle as the top seed and finished in an Olympic-record 21.07 seconds, 0.48 seconds ahead of second-place Flornet Manaudou of France.
Dressel is the first man to win gold medals in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, where he broke his world record a day earlier, in the same Olympics.
