WATERTOWN — The Watertown Golf Club will be opening a driving range at the golf course in Thompson Park.
The driving will be available to the public and feature an automated ball dispenser, which allows for extended hours and ease of use.
The new driving range is located next to the clubhouse. Parking is available at the lot right next to it.
The 12,000-ball automated ball dispenser accepts credit and debit cards, or tokens. The driving range will have distance markers, flags and targets. Clubs are available to rent.
It will be the only driving range available in the city.
The opening date will be posted on the Watertown Golf Club’s Facebook and web page in the very near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.