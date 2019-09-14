AKWESASNE — Watertown Billy Dunn survived a rollover in time trials and a flat tire in qualifying to place second in the 75-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Dave Marcuccilli led all 75 laps of the race to take the win. Can-Am Speedway track champion Ryan Arbuthnot, Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca and Edwards’ Tim Fuller rounded out the top five.
Shane Pecore (sportsman), Sid Harmer Jr. (pro street stock) and Michael Forcier (mod lite) were also winners.
TRUMP TAKES 16TH BREWERTON
Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump placed 16th in Duel at the Demon 100 SuperDIRTcar series race Friday night at Brewerton Speedway.
Mat Williamson picked up the victory for his first win of the season on the circuit.
Dexter native Rob Bellinger was 28th.
