WEST CARTHAGE — Helping those with cancer for several decades, the annual Turkey Bowl will be played at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Danny Dorchester Memorial Field at Donald F. Getman Memorial Park, 23 Franklin St.
The Turkey Bowl is a touch football game which pits the East Carthage and West Carthage teams against one another. The game is held to raise money to directly help people in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties through contributions to Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund. Several events are held throughout the year to contribute to fundraising efforts.
During the game, concessions will be available at the Anna Rounds Snack Shack.
The game is followed by an awards dinner and dancing at the Carthage Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., Carthage. The dinner is booked but the public is welcome to come for the dance at 9:30 p.m. with music provided by Tough Luck.
Each year the Turkey Bowl committee selects honorary cancer survivors. Laurie Simser, Bobbie Cheal, David Ward, Jim Taylor, Kathy McIntosh and Scott Benson have been named as this year’s honorees. The honorary cancer survivors will lead the half-time Jana Patchin Walk Of Hope which all cancer survivors are invited to join.
Laurie A. Simser
Mrs. Simser of Natural Bridge, has been a professional pet groomer for 24 years but has been unable to work for the past 20 months.
After having irregular periods and two surgeries, doctors told her a hysterectomy not needed. However when she went to Syracuse to consult about the surgery, the gynecologist did a biopsy and diagnosed her with Endometrial Cancer.
“I should of listened to myself and pushed to have the hysterectomy years earlier,” she said. “Having to tell my husband and children was very hard and it was a very scary time.”
Following the hysterectomy the doctor said the cancer was more than 50% through the wall lining so further treatment would be needed. A second opinion at Dana Farber in Boston confirmed that chemotherapy needed to be started soon. Gall bladder surgery delayed treatment. Mrs. Simser decided to also have radiation.
“Three treatments of Chemo — the Chemo was a very, very strong dose and it took about eight to nine hours each time I went to have a treatment. Then I did 25 days of radiation. And then another three treatments of the chemo,” said the survivor. “The chemo really did a number on me. I was sick, tired, fatigued. I was in the ER four different times with back, sternum and stomach issues.”
She said losing her hair had not bothered her much and had a “hair shaving party,” with her sisters, daughter-in-law and my best friend.
Mrs. Simser did not let the cancer treatments stop her life.
“During the treatments my beautiful daughter got married at our house with about 160 people invited,” she said. “Of course I was feeling like crap, but I was not going to miss the wedding for anything and I did make it through.”
After 21 months, Mrs. Simser said she is still not feeling herself.
“I’ve been to two different physical therapist, had a scope to look into my stomach and now I am seeing a neurologist to try and find out what is the matter with my sternum and back,” the survivor said. “My last treatment was October 2018 and my best friend was diagnosed with breast cancer November 2018. Cancer really sucks! You go thru so many emotions when told ‘You have Cancer.’ Shock, denial, frustration, scared, anger, emotional and physical distress. Cancer has really stopped me from living the life I’ve been used to. Not working effects our income with having only one of us working now.”
Mrs. Simser said she is honored to be a Turkey Bowl Honorary Survivor.
“I’m not a person who likes to be the center of anything, but the cause is so very needed. I’ve known of the Turkey Bowl and very humbled to be part of it. I’m so ready to get my life back and do things i used to,” she said. “If I can get one women to listen to their own body and not let a doctor tell you no it will be so worth it.”
Bobbie Jo Cheal
Mrs. Cheal of Natural Bridge, is the “best friend” Mrs. Simser spoke of. Mrs. Simser had her last chemotherapy treatment in October 2018 and Mrs. Cheal was diagnosed in November with breast cancer.
Mrs. Cheal was diagnosed through a follow up ultrasound after having two biopsies with negative results at the Elizabeth Wende Breast Center in West Carthage.
“They found a different spot,” said Mrs. Cheal. “It came back as stage 1 ductal carcinoma,” she said. “After three surgeries, four chemo treatments and 33 radiation treatments I am cancer free since June 7.”
The medical records clerk at Carthage Area Hospital was out of work for two and a half months.
“My uncle Dennis was having treatments the same time I was having treatments,” Mrs. Cheal said. “Cancer does not care who it picks or when it picks you. Our lives are forever changed. Its hard to explain how it changes you.”
She said she was helped by some of the organizations that the Turkey Bowl donate to.
“The Turkey bowl is very important to this community,” said the cancer survivor. “Every person they had me contact was friendly and helpful. Every single one of them offered me rides, advice and if I just needed to talk to someone. I am forever grateful for them.”
Mrs. Cheal and her family have supported the Turkey Bowl for a number of years and her son plays in the football game.
“I am very proud they asked me to be an honorary,” she said. “You never know when its going to be you needing them. I never thought I would.”
David Ward
After being hoarse and having a sore throat for a long time, Mr. Ward of Carthage, was diagnosed in 2017 with laryngeal carcinoma — cancer of the vocal cords.
Although there was family history with both parents having throat cancer that was ruled out and an ears, nose and throat doctor found cancer on Mr. Ward’s vocal cords.
He underwent 25 radiation treatments and in November 2018 was cancer free. With effects from the radiation swallowing was made it difficult and his voice has been effected.
“Being honored is a good thing it helps knowing that so many have gone through some form of cancer and we haven’t gone through it alone,” said Mr. Ward in an email.
Mr. Ward has supported Turkey Bowl in the past, building and donating a Yankee chair with the help of his brother, Kevin, and wife, Pauline.
“The Turkey Bowl is a wonderful charity because they help locally they put so much time and effort into raising money that help out cancer patients with the added expense that some people don’t think about such as gas to get to treatment, parking, food — it all adds up and being able to receive a help for the small things is a big deal.”
James E. Taylor
Mr. Taylor of Natural Bridge was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and again in 2017.
He was treated in Utica and at the Walker Cancer Center in Watertown receiving chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy.
According to Mr. Taylor, who is retired from the Carthage Central School District, he will receive the hormone therapy for the remainder of his life.
“We have had a hard struggle with life itself,” said Mr. Taylor. “We have just been helped by the Turkey Bowl and I cant thank them enough. Its very hard to ask for help from anyone at all and I so appreciate it from the bottom of my heart knowing someone is there to help us need.”
Kathy A. McIntosh
Ms. McIntosh of Lowville was a registered nurse for 20 years at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, and has been disabled since 2001.
“I found my breast cancer on self exam in November 1998,” said Ms. McIntosh. “I was 38 years old and had two children — ages 4 and 13. I had chemo and radiation 1998-1999. I returned to work — I thought I was cured. In 2001 the cancer came back in my spine and ribs. More chemo and radiation. I was not able to work and went on disability. In 2004 headaches brought me to the diagnosis of metastasis to my brain. Had more radiation to my brain and then a procedure called gamma knife radiation at Roswell Cancer Center in Buffalo, I continued chemo until 2009 when the doctors felt there was no more cancer. Now at 2019 I am remission after 21 years from stage 4 breast cancer.”
The cancer affected her life in many ways.
“I am not able to work, had no energy and had constant side effects related to long term treatment,” she said. “Over the years my children were first in my mind. I wasn’t going to die til they grown, which they are, but the journey has affected them as well.”
Although she had not heard of the Turkey Bowl, Ms. McIntosh said she was “proud to be a survivor and was excited” they had asked her to be a part of the event.
“They are a great support for survivors,” she said, noting she has been involved with American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. “I support all fundraising for cancer support and research and encourage everyone to support these valuable funds.”
Scott L Benson
Mr. Benson of Carthage is a bus driver for Carthage School District.
Pancreatic Cancer was detected May 25, 2016, during a scan due to pancreatitis,” said Mr. Benson.
He had a Whipple surgery in 2016, underwent a long recovery from surgery and then many rounds of chemotherapy in Syracuse.
“It was thought to be dormant but on latest scan in August but due to a recent hospitalization it was shown to be active and new spots had developed on the liver as well,” said Mr. Benson. “I will start another round of chemo again this coming Oct. 29.”
Mr. Benson said his cancer has taught him “to never take life for granted and it (cancer) can happen to anyone.”
Due to his illness, Mr. Benson was out of work for three months after surgery and now will have to travel to Syracuse for treatments at a minimum of once every two weeks.
“The financial strain is that we are a two income household and it was all on my wife while I was laid up because as we know the bills don’t stop and of course it has caused things to fall in arrears but we do the best we can,” he said.
Mr. Benson said he is honored to be part of the Turkey Bowl and to be among the “wonderful people that have been honored before me.”
He feels the public should support the Turkey Bowl because of “ the great things it does for those having a tough time and helps to give one less thing to stress about.”
Each year, the Tehonica family gives honors someone in memory of Lily Techonica.
“The Lily Award is given in honor of a person teaching and living the Golden Rule,” said Matthew Tehonica. “What this young lady started at the age of 25 was and is spectacular. For nine years she has helped people in need voluntarily and has created a network of over 4,000 people in Central New York — Mom would be proud of this young lady.”
Working through Facebook Keri Lynn Courtright organized a network of connecting people in need with those who can help free of charge — Pay It Forward CNY
Ms. Courtwright, who works in the janitorial department at Syracuse University’s Carmelo Anthony Center, with co-administrators has help hundreds of people who are in emergency need following a fire or medical emergency as well as those who are struggling to make ends meet on a weekly basis. Besides providing for day-to-day needs the group provides school supplies to start the academic year, baskets at Easter and dinners for Thanksgiving.
