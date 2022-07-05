LAKE PLACID — Michael Desiderio signaled the start of the second week of the Lake Placid Horse Shows with a victory Tuesday in the opening of the I Love New York Horse Show at the North Elbow Showgrounds.
Desiderio won the Sidelines 1.35 meters class riding Sterrehof’s Edinus. He was one of six starters with a clean run over the one-round course, posting the top time of 61.656 seconds.
Nicky Galligan on horse Hermione De L’Holdez (63.301), Linda Sheridan on Vantina HPF (63.945), Peter Leone on A Walk in the Park (65.594), Galligan on Javas Miss Jordan (69.396) and McLain Ward on Quinn (74.790) each also posted clean rounds.
The I Love New York Horse Show continues today with the Lake Placid CVB 1.40-meter Open Stake Jumper Class, the Community Bank 1.35m Open Jumper Class and the Young Jumpers.
On Thursday, the $30,000 Farm Vet Jumper Classic is scheduled. Saturday features the $100,000 Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix and on Sunday the USHJA International Hunter Derby Championship North will take place with a $15,000 prize at stake.
Equestrian competition starts each day at 8 a.m. and runs to approximately 5 p.m. Admission is $3 per person per day on weekdays and $5 on weekends. Children under age 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Last week, Laura Chapot’s win in the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix highlighted the Lake Placid Horse Show at the North Elba Grounds.
Chapot rode two of the four entries from the starting field of 21 that completed clean rounds over the 16-effort course. Chapot finished the course in 33.903 seconds on horse Chandon Blue for her sixth Grand Prix win in Lake Placid. She added a third place of 36.510 seconds on Diarado’s Flying Dutchman.
“He loves it up here and the footing was great, so he jumped really, really well,” Chapot said of Chandon Blue. “He has a massive stride, and we were able to leave one out at each of the first two.”
Zayna Rinzi, who is 16, took second place in 35.933 on Exquise Du Pachis.
Rinzi also rode horse Excellent to the win in the $10,000 Mirror Lake Inn High Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic. Chapto took the $2,000 Adirondack Life 1.35m Jumper Class on Gideon and the $5,000 High Peaks 1.40m Jumper Class on Calafornia. She also won on Gideon in the $5,000 Dartbrook Rustic Goods 1,40m Speed Challenge.
Desiderio on Cocolores won the $5,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby.
Other winners were Alexanne Thibault, Linda Sheridan, Christian Coyle, Gracie Allen, Sophia Pilla, Patricia Hurter and Madison Briggs.
The Lake Placid Horse Shows are part of the World Championship Hunter Rider Awards Program and feature classes that are part of the show Jumping Hall of Fame Jumper Classic Series, North American League and Washington International Horse Show series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.