CANTON - The Franklin Academy boys made it four in a row while the Canton Central girls fashioned theirs second straight win at last Friday night’s NAC indoor track meet held at St. Lawrence University’s Newell Fieldhouse.
The boys meet saw FA produced 114.5 points followed by Potsdam with 78, Canton with 72.5, Indian River with 65, Norwood-Norfolk with 56.5 and Massena with 47. In the girls meet, Canton scored 124 points while Potsdam placed second for the second consecutive week with 110.5 points after winning the first two meets of the winter. Gouverneur was third with 82 points followed by Norwood-Norfolk with 80 and FA with 45.5.
BOYS MEET
The Potsdam boys were once again led by distance specialist Skye Crocker, who led the 1,000 in 2:54.08 and placed second in the 1,600 to FA’s Dylan Perry by less than half a second. Syl Foisy ran second in the 3,200 and Austin Washburn placed second in the high jump.
For N-N, David Scovil and Layton Colbert placed second and third respectively in the 600. Matt Frost finished third in the 60-dash and Owen Haas ran third in the 1,000.
Massena produced the winning 1,600 relay team as Christian McSurdy, John Richards, Wyatt Monroe and Shakoronhioke:wen Jacobs combined to lead the field with a time of 3:50.26. McSurdy also placed second in the 1,000 where the top three places were seperated by just over a half-second. Jonathan French was the next top-finisher for the Red Raiders with a second-place effort in the shot put.
Shakohentehtha Elijah paced Salmon River with a third-place result in the 3200 (11:40.27), while Damien Thompson was sixth in the shot put (32-2½) and seventh in the 60-meter dash (7.77 seconds). Cayde Lazore was sixth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:07.39, with the other points coming from the 3200 relay team, which finished fourth.
GIRLS MEET
The Potsdam girls got off to a strong start when the quartet of Isabelle Shatraw, Julianna Shatraw, Katherine Betrus and Jocelyn Shatraw teamed up to lead the 3,200 relay in 10:51.49. Louisa Moosbrugger scored the lone other win of the night for the Lady Sandstoners by leading the high jump at 4’10” while Sophia Janoyan placed second in the 60-dash and the long jump and third in the triple jump. Isabelle Shatraw also finished third in both the 1,500 and 3,000.
Maddie Dinneen once again highlighted the Norwood-Norfolk effort with wins in both the 1,500 with a time of 4:47.96 and the 1,000 in 3:12.5. She also combined with Rachel Hewey, Caera Stone and Erin Dickinson to lead the 1,600 relay in 4:40.9. Alaina Elliot once again captured shot put honors at 31’2” followed by teammate McKenna King while Sharon Colbert ran second in both the 600 and 3,000.
For Massena, the team of Anna Harvey, Mya McSurdy, Violet Reyes and Madeline Brown combined to claim the 800 relay in 1:57.97. Brown also finished fourth in both the 60-dash and the 300.
Salmon River eighth-grader Makenna Manson was sixth in the 60-meter dash (8.81), while the other points for SRC came as the result of a sixth-place finish in the 3200-meter relay.
The NAC teams will converge on the SLU fieldhouse this Saturday for a winter invitational starting at 6 p.m.
BOYS MEET
Team scores
1. Franklin Academy, 114½; 2. Potsdam, 78; 3. Canton, 72½; 4. Indian River, 65; 5. Norwood-Norfolk, 56½; 6. Massena, 47; 7. Gouverneur, 46; 8. Ogdensburg, 43½; 9. Salmon River, 19.
Individual results
3200 Relay: 1. FA (Denny, Royal, Sprague, Perry), 8:43.30; 2. Canton, 8:43.64; 3. Massena, 9:10.25; 4. Salmon River, 9:46.57; 5. Potsdam, 10:08.69; 6. Ogdensburg, 10:11.97; 7. Gouverneur, 10:27.58. 60: 1. Farr (Gouv), 7.35; 2. Plunkett (IR), 7.57; 3. Frost (NN), 7.66; 4. Ryan (Can), 7.68; 5. Bryant (IR), 7.72; 6. Monroe (Mass), 7.76; 7. Thompson (SRC), 7.77; 8. Smith (OFA), 7.83. 60 Hurdles: 1. J. Hall (FA), 9.42; 2. Langdon (FA), 10.13; 3. Childs (FA), 10.17; 4. Goolden (OFA), 10.42; 5. Liebfred (NN), 10.76; 6. Jacob (Can), 11.43; 7. Erdman (Gouv), 11.57; 8. Anderson (Pots), 11.70. 1600: 1. Perry (FA), 4:47.03; 2. Crocker (Pots), 4:47.28; 3. Lyndaker (Can), 4:49.03; 4. Shannon (Can), 4:58.21; 5. Siebels (Gouv), 5:03.12; 6. Lazore (SRC), 5:07.39; 7. Denny (FA), 5:09.05; 8. McClain (FA), 5:09.79. 600: 1. C. Hall (FA), 1:35.07; 2. Scovil (NN), 1:36.04; 3. Colbert (NN), 1:37.09; 4. Sprague (FA), 1:38.12; 5. Jacobs (Mass), 1:38.87; 6. Petrus (IR), 1:40.22; 7. Plague (Pots), 1:40.84; 8. Robertson (Can), 1:41.05. 300: 1. Plunkett (IR), 38.37; 2. Swinyer (Can), 39.00; 3. J. Hall (FA), 39.27; 4. Green (Pots), 39.30; 5. Taylor (Can), 39.45; 6. Frost (NN), 39.68; 7. LaGrave (FA), 39.85; 8. Tirado (Mass), 40.62. 1000: 1. Crocker (Pots), 2:54.08; 2. McSurdy (Mass), 2:54.11; 3. Haas (NN), 2:54.77; 4. Denny (FA), 3:01.48; 5. Murphy (Can), 3:01.83; 6. Harvey (Mass), 3:03.29; 7. Sprague (FA), 3:03.34; 8. McClain (FA), 3:04.16. 800 Relay: 1. IR (Plunkett, Marsell, Bryant, Petrus), 1:40.57; 2. Norwood-Norfolk, 1:45.72; 3. Franklin Academy, 1:45.91; 4. Potsdam, 1:46.14; 5. Canton, 1:47.04; 6. Ogdensburg, 1:48.32; 7. Gouverneur, 1:50.63; 8. Massena, 1:53.72. 3200: 1. Perry (FA), 10:51.52; 2. Foisy (Pots), 11:11.51; 3. Elijah (SRC), 11:40.27; 4. Colbert (NN), 11:51.00; 5. Robistow (FA), 12:10.85; 6. Wells (Gouv), 12:13.73; 7. Jadlos (Pots), 12:22.01; 8. Melman (Pots), 12:23.61. 1600 Relay: 1. Mass (McSurdy, Richards, Monroe, Jacobs), 3:50.26; 2. Canton, 3:50.56; 3. Franklin Academy, 3:51.37; 4. Potsdam, 4:03.83; 5. Ogdensburg, 4:16.35; 6. Gouverneur, 4:59.73. High Jump: 1. Stephen (IR), 6-3; 2. Washburn (Pots), 5-4; 3. (TIE) Reed (NN), Plague (Pots), 5-4; 5. (TIE) Bullwinkel (Pots), LaGrave (FA), 5-2; 7. (TIE) Youngs (OFA), Pfotenhhuer (Can), 4-9. Long Jump: 1. Stephen (IR), 22-3; 2. Farr (Gouv), 20-9; 3. Ryan (Can), 18-6; 4. LaBella (OFA), 17-7; 5. Roberston (Can), 17-1; 6. Tirado (Mass), 16-5; 7. Smith (OFA), 16-4; 8. Dumas (FA), 15-11. Triple Jump: 1. Stephen (IR), 43-2½; 2. LaBella (OFA), 38-4; 3. Farr (Gouv), 38-1½; 4. Haas (NN), 36-2; 5. Plague (Pots), 34-10½; 6. Dumas (FA), 34-9; 7. Anderson (Pots), 34-3; 8. Langdon (FA), 33-10. Shot Put: 1. LaFlair (OFA), 46-6½; 2. French (Mass), 42-0; 3. Fenlong (Gouv), 38-3½; 4. Ryan (Can), 37-1½; 5. Williams (Pots), 32-6½; 6. Thompson (SRC), 32-2½; 7. Miller (FA), 31-11; 8. Jones (OFA), 31-4½.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores
1. Canton 124; 2. Potsdam, 110½; 3. Gouverneur, 82; 4. Norwood-Norfolk, 80; 5. Franklin Academy, 45½; 6. Indian River, 27; 7. Massena, 24; 8. Tupper Lake, 20; 9. Ogdensburg, 17; 10. Salmon River, 6.
Individual results
3200 Relay: 1. Pots (I. Shatraw, Ju. Shatraw, Betrus, Jo. Shatraw), 10:51.49; 2. Gouverneur, 10:58.72; 3. Canton, 11:19.69; 4. Indian River, 11:39.55; 5. Franklin Academy, 11:40.30; 6. Salmon River, 11:46.56; 7. Massena, 12:09.25; 8. Tupper Lake, 12:13.19. 60: 1. Plunkett (IR), 8.36; 2. Janoyan (Pots), 8.50; 3. Blair (Can), 8.69; 4. Brown (Mass), 8.79; 5. Santiago (Pots), 8.81; 6. Manson (SRC), 8.81; 7. Joyce (Pots), 8.84; 8. McSurdy (Mass), 8.95. 60 Hurdles: 1. Lorenc (Can), 10.45; 2. Garland (FA), 10.92; 3. Craig (Can), 11.10; 4. Huntley (Pots), 11.12; 5. Pritchard (FA), 11.18; 6. Moosbrugger (Pots), 11.43; 7. Brandy (Can), 11.63; 8. Kwasniak (TL), 11.65. 1500: 1. Dinneen (NN), 4:47.96; 2. Whittaker (Can), 5:12.29; 3. I. Shatraw (Pots), 5:22.34; 4. Ju. Shatraw (Pots), 5:23.11; 5. Ri. Griffith (Gouv), 5:28.92; 6. Hewey (NN), 5:29.53; 7. Beaulieu (OFA), 5:31.85; 8. McDonough (Can), 5:35.78. 600: 1. Ra. Griffith (Gouv), 1:48.76; 2. Colbert (NN), 1:50.27; 3. Betrus (Pots), 1:51.75; 4. Mitchell (TL), 1:58.52; 5. Bannon (FA), 1:59.55; 6. Nungester (IR), 2:00.23; 7. Nichols (FA), 2:00.52; 8. Plague (Pots), 2:00.72.
300: 1. Hayden (Gouv), 45.97; 2. Lorenc (Can), 46.82; 3. Burns (Can), 47.10; 4. Brown (Mass), 47.53; 5. Hicks (Gouv), 48.11; 6. Joyce (Pots), 48.63; 7. Richardson (OFA), 48.76; 8. Kennedy (Can), 49.32. 1000: 1. Dinneen (NN), 3:12.50; 2. McDonough (Can), 3:32.27; 3. Ra. Griffith (Gouv), 3:32.54; 4. Ri. Griffith (Gouv), 3:33.99; 5. Hewey (NN), 3:35.62; 6. Beaulieu (OFA), 3:38.59; 7. Impaglia (Gouv), 3:38.67; 8. Kwasniak (TL), 3:43.39. 800 Relay: 1. Mass (Harvey, McSurdy, Reyes, Brown), 1:57.97; 2. Canton, 1:58.05; 3. Indian River, 2:03.04; 4. Potsdam, 2:03.67; 5. Gouverneur, 2:04.92; 6. Franklin Academy, 2:06.15; 7. Tupper Lake, 2:16.18; 8. Norwood-Norfolk, 2:24.66. 3000: 1. Whittaker (Can), 11:08.00; 2. Colbert (NN), 11:15.13; 3. I. Shatraw (Pots), 11:25.64; 4. Jo. Shatraw (Pots), 12:05.36; 5. Perez (FA), 13:03.86; 6. Clancy (Gouv), 13:22.39; 7. Santimore (FA), 14:11.50; 8. LaBarge (Mass), 14:36.79. 1600 Relay: 1. N-N (Dinneen, Hewey, Stone, Dickinson), 4:40.90; 2. Canton, 4:55.02; 3. Potsdam, 5:16.65; 4. Ogdensburg, 5:31.13. High Jump: 1. Moosbrugger (Pots), 4-10; 2. Lorenc (Can), 4-8; 3. Simmons (Gouv), 4-8; 4. (TIE) Garland (FA), Jo. Shatraw (Pots), 4-4; 6. Spicer (FA), 4-4; 7. Chodat (FA), 4-2; 8. Cuttaia (TL), 4-0. Long Jump: 1. Blair (Can), 15-1; 2. Janoyan (Pots), 14-10½; 3. Simmons (Gouv), 14-6; 4. Craig (Can), 14-5½; 5. Garland (FA), 14-5; 6. Mitchell (TL), 13-8½; 7. Santiago Yebra (Pots), 13-1; 8. Hesseltine (FA), 13-½. Triple Jump: 1. Simmons (Gouv), 30-11; 2. Burns (Can), 30-3; 3. Janoyan (Pots), 29-11½; 4. Dickinson (NN), 28-11½; 5. Butterfield (Can), 28-3; 6. Stone (NN), 27-11½; 7. Kelly (OFA), 27-1; 8. Hines (Can), 26-7. Shot Put: 1. Elliot (NN), 31-2; 2. King (NN), 29-9; 3. Cuttaia (TL), 27-10; 4. Blanchard (Pots), 26-4; 5. Simmons (Gouv), 25-8; 6. Pinkerton (OFA), 25-7; 7. Traufler (IR), 25-3½; 8. Cook (IR), 25-1.
