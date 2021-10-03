Multiple stops on the worldwide Ironman triathlon series have returned after a COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.
And Ogdensburg native Amy Farrell is also back. And back on the podium.
Competing in her third Ironman 70.3 event this year, Farrell placed second in the women’s 40-44 age group in the 70.3 World Championships, which were staged on the desolate but breath-taking course at St. Georges Utah on Sept. 19.
Ironman 70.3 is composed of half of the classic Ironman stages with a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
Chasing her third Ironman Age Group World Championship, Farrell placed second to fellow American and Coeur Sports teammate Cathy Ennis Yndestad by 28 seconds.
Yndestad came out of the swim with a 29:13-35:04 lead and held off Farrell’s relentless comeback efforts, which featured a 2:42:14-2:45:46 edge in the bike and a 1:34:28-1:36:36 advantage in the run.
It was the third time the two close friends dueled for a 70.3 World Championship.
The first came in 2009 when Farrell won the 70.3 World Championships in Clearwater, Fla., and the second came two years ago in Nice, France, where the two Coeur Sports teammates placed second and third.
“We swam from swimmers itch, then rode into a storm that included-sand, hail, being blown sideways (grateful I’ve improved my bike handling over the last 20 years!), and then ran up up up forever and then straight down for a mile twice! I knew I’d be chasing my Coeur Sports teammate Cathy Ennis Yndestad all day, but came up 28 seconds short of a world championship,” said Farrell in a Facebook post shortly after the world championships.
“I’ve got to a say there’s no one I’d rather finish 2nd to! All the respect to this strong, tenacious, super fun woman who lives every day to the fullest! I’m also grateful that I had another legit reason to sing, IN THE EYE OF THE HURRICANE, from Hamilton at the top of my lungs for 2 races in a row.”
Leading up the World Championships, Farrell won the age group title at Ironman 70.3 Mussel Man in Geneva in her first post-COVID race and second in Ironman 70.3 Timberline in Laconia, N.H.
Farrell also won an age group championship at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, in 2014 and is now focusing her training for a return to Kona in 2022. The Ironman World Championships were canceled by the ongoing pandemic last year and this year.
“I have already qualified for the worlds and hopefully it will be held next year. I couldn’t do Ironman Lake Placid this summer because of family weddings but I will do Lake Placid again next summer,” said Farrell, who has taught physical education and coached track and field at Tupper Lake Central School for several years.
“I have had some leg problems but it is manageable and I am competing well. And really enjoying it.”
