TOKYO — Bobby Finke did it again. Finke split 25.78 seconds on his final 50 meters Sunday, about two and a half seconds better than his splits on any other lap.
The American distance swimmer who has become a star at the Summer Games used a blistering final lap to pull ahead and win the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.
The fast-closing finish was similar to Finke’s come-from-behind victory in the 800 freestyle a few days earlier, where he took the lead in the final 50 meters.
Finke finished the 1,500 freestyle in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds, about a second in front of second-place Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine.
