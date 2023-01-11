The World University opening ceremonies are today in Lake Placid, but Wednesday afternoon the games got underway with five hockey matches split between Canton and Potsdam.
A 4:30 p.m. start might have been a little early to get a big crowd to the SUNY Canton Roos House ice arena Wednesday, but those in attendance, about 50, were treated to a fast moving, entertaining game of hockey that Japan won by a score of 8-3.
The Latvian team had a tough day. Their gear was delayed and only arrived about 10 minutes before their 9 a.m. practice session.
Everything else at Roos House ran smooth as ice.
Security is tight at the games. All ticket holders are screened and need to go through a metal detector.
Staff and police are plentiful.
Attendance at the games Wednesday was sparse but it is expected to grow over the weekend
At Cheel Arena, Slovakia beat Hungary in the first game of the day 4-0 and team USA was leading Great Britain 6-0 at press time.
The women’s tournament opened with Great Britain and the Czech Republic facing off at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall in the afternoon. The Czech Republic shut out Great Britain 13-0. Canada had a 1-0 lead over Slovakia in the final game at Maxcy.
Games continue in St. Lawrence County through Jan. 19.
The men’s ice hockey competition features 12 teams, split into two pools. The group play consists of a 30-game round-robin.
The women’s ice hockey competition features six women’s teams. The group play consists of a 15-game round-robin.
The top four men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will advance to play in Lake Placid’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena at the famed Olympic Center. The men’s semifinals are on Jan. 21, and the Jan. 22 gold medal game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
The women’s semifinals are Jan. 20 and the finals are on Jan. 21. The gold medal game will be aired live on ESPNU.
9:30 a.m. Men’s — Sweden vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m. Men’s — Korea vs. Kazakhstan
1 p.m. Men’s — Ukraine vs. Canada
1 p.m. Women’s — USA vs. Japan
9:30 a.m. Men’s — Kazakhastan vs. Hungary
1 p.m. Men’s — Canada vs. Sweden
4:30 p.m. Men’s — Czech Repblic vs. Japan
4:30 p.m. Men’s — Japan vs Slovakia
8 p.m. Men’s — Slovakia vs. Great Britain
8 p.m. Women’s — Czech Republic vs. U.S.A.
4:30 p.m. Men’s — Latvia vs. Ukraine
4:30 p.m. Women’s — Czech Republic vs. Canada)
8 p.m. Men’s — USA vs. Korea
8 p.m. Women’s — Slovakia vs. Great Britain
9:30 a.m. Men’s — Canada vs. Japan
1 p.m. Mens — Czech Republic vs. Latvia
4:30 p.m. Men’s — Slovakia vs. U.S.A.
4:30 p.m. Women’s — Canada vs. Japan
8 p.m. Men’s — Kazakhstan vs. Great Britian
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.