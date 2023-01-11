Lake Placid’s Van Ledger skis a loop during a 10-kilometer skate race at Mount Van Hoevenberg’s Nordic center in January 2021. Adirondack Daily Enterprise

LAKE PLACID — While many athletes competing in the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games will have ties to the area, Van Ledger will be the lone athlete in the World University Games who grew up in Lake Placid.

Ledger, 20, who now attends Montana State, will compete for the United States biathlon team at the World University Games, which officially begin today, in Lake Placid.

