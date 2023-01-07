CANTON — The preliminary hockey games for the FISU World University Games will be played from Jan. 11 to 19 in Canton and Potsdam.
Until Jan. 11, locals can purchase tickets with a 40% discount by using the code WESTLOCALS40 when clicking on “redeem coupon” on the ticket page checkout.
Schedules and tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/3ZdZl0W. The schedule can be sorted by venue, sport and gender to more easily find games.
The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 101 Main St., has FISU merchandise available for sale. There will only be a merch table at select games.
The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The teams that will be playing in Canton and Potsdam include:
Women’s Teams (Potsdam): Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Japan, Slovakia, USA
Men’s Teams (Potsdam): Great Britain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Korea, Slovakia, USA
Men’s Teams (Canton): Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, Latvia, Sweden, Ukraine
The FISU Games will bring together 1,443 collegiate athletes, ages 17-25, from more than 540 universities in 46 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and free ski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping and speed skating. Athletes will compete in 85 medal events in Lake Placid and the north country area, including Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Potsdam and Canton.
