Torch for 2023 Games lights up Canton

Four-time Olympian Erin M. Hamlin is the master of ceremonies at a FISU World University Games torch celebration Dec. 9 in Canton’s Village Park. Adirondack Mac FISU World University Games mascot, back left, and Rudy Roo SUNY Canton Mascot, center, joined the celebration. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The preliminary hockey games for the FISU World University Games will be played from Jan. 11 to 19 in Canton and Potsdam.

Until Jan. 11, locals can purchase tickets with a 40% discount by using the code WESTLOCALS40 when clicking on “redeem coupon” on the ticket page checkout.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.