POTSDAM — For want of a goal, the USA women’s hockey team’s FISU World University Games run ended on the ice at Maxcy Hall on Wednesday night.
The USA came into the game against the undefeated Canadians needing just the point they would get from a tie to edge past Slovakia into the final four.
Before a roaring crowd of 1,157, USA stuck with the hard-charging Canadians for three periods, but came up on the wrong side of a 2-1 match against its greatest rival.
“Canada’s very talented and we went toe-to-toe with them,” U.S. head coach Brandon Knight said after the game. “We just couldn’t find the second one.”
The U.S. women escaped the first period with a score tied 0–0.
At 14 minutes, 59 seconds, Princeton University’s Shannon Griffon was called for cross-checking and joined Haley Lunny of Providence College, who was already on the bench for interference.
The Team USA penalty-killers endured more than a minute of five-on-three hockey while the crowd silently held its breath, cheering briefly in relief each time the defense managed to clear the puck.
“Anytime you play against Canada, you are going to see a little more jump in your step,” Knight said. “And playing with a crowd like that was pretty exciting.”
Team Canada coach Greg Bowles said the Maxcy Hall crowd was different from what the women on his team were used to seeing.
“This grows the game,” Bowles said of the excitement and the size of the audience. “This game should have been broadcast across North America.”
Canada’s Leah Herrfort opened up the scoring at 7:27 of the second period when a clearing shot caromed off a tangle of players and a referee on the boards. Hannah Tait of Guelph University fed the puck to Herrfort, who had to take two strides to the left before lifting the puck into the upper right corner of the net over goalie Elizabeth Simmons’ left shoulder.
“That’s the dream since I was little,” Herrfort said. “First of all, put on the (maple) leaf, and second of all, play the United States and then beat them. To score is unreal.”
Maria Dominico of Nipissing University gave the Canadians a two-goal lead at 8:31 of the third period, but the U.S. was not done.
Lunny scored only the second goal against Canada in five games with nine minutes to go, giving the Americans a glimmer of hope as the clock wound down.
The game ended with the goalie pulled and a power play, but Canadian goalkeeper Aurelie Dubuc held fast.
“We have a lot of winners in that locker room,” Knight said. “There’s girls that won national championships, conference championships, so there are girls in there that know what it takes to win; we just didn’t get it done today.”
Knight said the team only practiced twice before coming to the tournament.
“I thought the girls did a tremendous job of coming together,” he said. “I am very appreciative of those that committed to doing this and I hope they had a good time.”
The U.S. ended up with a 3-2 record.
Team Canada will play Slovakia in the semifinals in Lake Placid.
