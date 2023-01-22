LAKE PLACID — Canada definitely knew how to spread the wealth.
The Canadians benefited from seven different players who scored goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the United States in Sunday’s men’s hockey gold-medal contest at the World University Games at Olympic Center.
The Americans, who trailed 2-0 and 5-1 after the first two intermissions, came away with the silver medal.
Kazakhstan defeated Japan, 8-1, earlier to capture the bronze medal.
Canada received goals from Austen Christopher Keating, Matthew Struthers, Adam Matthew McCormick, Zachary Lavigne, Brett Taylor Davis, Kyle Nathaneil Bollers and Tyler Hylland.
Goalie Kai Ray Edmonds made 17 stops.
Brendan Mark and Sam Ruffin tallied for the U.S., whose goalie Ryan Kenny made 40 saves.
Canton native Mark Taylor coached the U.S. squad.
Dartmouth College student John Steel Hagenbuch captured the gold medal in the men’s 30-kilometer Mass Start Free event at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Hagenbuch’s winning time was 1 hour, 12 minutes, 48 seconds, finishing narrowily ahead of Norway’s Magnus Boee, who took the silver medal in 1:12:51.3. The bronze medalist was Italy’s Luca Compagnoni (1:12:52.9).
Garrett Butts of the U.S. placed sixth in 1:13:06.4.
In the women’s 15K Mass Start Free event, Estonia’s Mariel Merlii Pulles took gold in :39.38.4, just edging American and University of Alaska Fairbanks student Kendall Kramer, who finished in :39.38.8.
Kazakhstan’s Yeniya Shalygina was the bronze medalist (:39.50.1) and American Erin Bianco placed fourth (:40.06.2).
Ukraine’s Mykhailo Kharuk and Nadiia Hapatyn each won the respective men’s and women’s gold medals in the parallel slalom small events.
In the big events, Austria’s Matthaus Pink and Carmen Kainz were the respective men’s and women’s gold medalists.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.