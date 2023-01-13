LAKE PLACID — The FISU World University Games distributed the first medals of the 11-day competition as athletes won gold in cross-country skiing, Nordic Combined and snowboarding Saturday.

The first medal competition came in the Mixed Team Sprint Classic in cross-country skiing on Mount Van Hoevenberg as Japan claimed gold-medal honors ahead of the United States and Norway. Ryo Horose and Rin Sobue combined for a top time of 20 minutes, 42.85 seconds for Japan, 9.02 minutes over silver-medalists Finn Sweet and Renae Anderson of the U.S. in 20:51.87. Norway followed in third at 2:05.61.

