LAKE PLACID — The FISU World University Games distributed the first medals of the 11-day competition as athletes won gold in cross-country skiing, Nordic Combined and snowboarding Saturday.
The first medal competition came in the Mixed Team Sprint Classic in cross-country skiing on Mount Van Hoevenberg as Japan claimed gold-medal honors ahead of the United States and Norway. Ryo Horose and Rin Sobue combined for a top time of 20 minutes, 42.85 seconds for Japan, 9.02 minutes over silver-medalists Finn Sweet and Renae Anderson of the U.S. in 20:51.87. Norway followed in third at 2:05.61.
In Nordic Combined, in the women’s 5-kilometer normal hill final on Mount Van Hoevenberg, Japan achieved a sweep of the medals with Haruka Kasai taking gold in 14:34.6, followed by Yuna Kasai with silver and Ayane Miyazaki winning bronze. The United States’ Tess Arnone finished fifth.
Japan also won gold in the men’s 10-kilometer normal hill final as Sakutaro Kobayaski finished first in 24:52.2. The U.S.’s Niklas Malacinski captured silver, placing 1:36.4 behind Kobayashi in 26:28.6. Finland’s Rasmus Ahtava took bronze.
In the women’s snowboard cross final, Switzerland’s Sophie Hediger captured gold, followed by France’s Chloe Passerat with silver and Kim Martinez with bronze at Gore Mountain. France’s Benjamin Gattaz won the men’s snowboard cross event. Jakub Zerava of the Czech Republic won silver and Leon Beckhaus of Germany took bronze.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UNITED STATES 8, CZECH REPUBLIC 2
At SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, Princeton’s Shannon Griffin scored three goals and Bemidji State’s Lydia Passolt supplied one goal and three assists as the United States bounced back from a loss to Japan in a preliminary victory over the Czech Republic.
Clare Conway, Alexandra Nolan, Eliza Beaudin and Hayley Lunny also scored for the U.S.
JAPAN 2, SLOVAKIA 1
At SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, Japan, fresh off a victory over the United States, scored twice in the second period to defeat Slovakia.
Kanami Seki scored a goal with 1:10 left in the second period to put Japan ahead. Moe Tsukimoto provided the assist. Akane Shiga also scored in the second with 10:53 remaining in the period. Kiku Kobayashi made 21 saves.
Livia Kubekova scored for Slovakia.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CANADA 10, SWEDEN 2
At SUNY Canton’s Roos House, Brett Davis struck for three goals as Canada improved to 2-0 with a decisive preliminary win over Sweden.
Liam Hawel added two goals and an assist and Jared Dmytriw scored once and assisted on two goals for Canada. Tyler Hylland, Timothy Shea and Andrew Coxhead also scored for Canada, which pulled away with four goals in the second period and four more in the third.
KAZAKHSTAN 9, HUNGARY 1
At Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena, Maxim Musorov, Sayan Daniyar and Abay Mangisbaev each scored two goals as Kazakhstan routed Hungary for its second straight preliminary win.
Kazkhstan scored five goals in the first period.
SLOVAKIA 14, GREAT BRITAIN 0
At Cheel Arena, Slovakia handed Great Britain its second straight lopsided shutout loss, registering 11 goals in the first two periods.
Lukas Kuba and Martin Magdolen each scored three goals for Slovakia.
FIGURE SKATING
AMERICANS OPEN IN LEAD
Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov took first place in the rhythm dance portion of the ice dancing competition at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. Their total of 69.12 points put them in the lead over France’s Marie Dupayage and Nabais Thomas (68.72) and France’s Natcha Lagouge and Caffa Arnaud (68.21).
U.S. pair Angela Ling and Caleb Wein are fourth with 67.74 points.
CURLING
U.S. TOPS SWEDEN
The United States scored a 10-3 victory over Sweden during Session 1 of the round-robin portion of the women’s curling competition at the Saranac Lake Civic Center in Saranac Lake.
In other women’s matches, Japan beat Australia 6-2, China beat Spain 9-5, Korea defeated Canada 6-5 and Great Britain topped Switzerland 6-4.
In the men’s openers, the U.S. also defeated Sweden 7-2. In other matches, Great Britain defeated Korea 8-1, the Czech Republic topped Brazil 6-3, Canada beat Switzerland 7-4 and Norway beat Japan 7-6.
OPENING CEREMONIES
GAMES OFFICIALLY BEGIN
The heritage and pageantry of amateur sports was on full display Thursday night during the Opening Ceremony of the Lake Placid FISU World University Games on the iconic “Miracle on Ice” rink made famous during the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Governor Kathy Hochul officially opened the Lake Placid Games, welcoming 1,443 collegiate-athletes from more than 540 universities and 46 nations gathered to celebrate the biennial multi-winter sports event. The ceremony included greetings from the Oneida Indian Nation and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, on-ice performances, athletes’ and officials’ oaths, and the lighting of a flameless cauldron.
The Village of Lake Placid was selected by FISU in March 2018 to be the host city. The selection adds to a sports history that includes two Winter Olympics, the 1972 FISU World University Games, the 2000 Goodwill Games and numerous World Cup and World Championship events.
James B. McKenna, chairman of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ Organizing Committee, told the assembled athletes, “We hope that these Games fill you with the joy of sport and competition as you prepare to assume your role as the next generation of global leaders. You have the passion, commitment and skills to elevate Save Winter to the forefront of global climate initiatives.”
Leonz Eder, FISU acting president, added his warm welcome to athletes, officials and spectators, saying: “After the harsh years of the global pandemic, we finally meet again here in Lake Placid. The world’s young people suffered hard on behalf of the greater good and the global population. To see so many of them gathered here today is a particularly emotional moment, which should make these World University Games a truly festive occasion, especially after the cancellation of Lucerne 2021. Lake Placid is a special city that has created both legends and a legacy that endures.”
The two-hour Opening Ceremony was studded with performances by Joffrey Ballet School students, the American Ice Theatre, and professional skater Angela Kim and aerialist Pawel Walczewski.
The athletes’ oath was led by figure skater Ting Cui, a Maryland native and student at Vermont’s Middlebury College, and the officials’ oath was performed by Tim Burke, a four-time Olympic biathlete who calls Lake Placid home.
