LAKE PLACID — Van Ledger of Lake Placid finished in 12th place overall in Saturday’s men’s biathlon final at the FISU World University Games.
Ledger, a recent graduate of Lake Placid High School, finished with a time of 46 minutes, 22.8 seconds in the 15-kilometer short individual event at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. He was the top finisher for the U.S.
Kazakhstan’s Vadim Korales captured the gold medal in the event, winning in 42:37.4. Norway’s Oerjan Moseny took the silver in 43:20.0.
Canada’s Shilo Rousseau of Ottawa won gold in the women’s 12.5km biathlon short individual in 42:52.9.
Poland’s Barbara Skrobiszewska was the event’s runner-up, finishing in 43.41.3.
The top American woman finisher was Cheresa Bouley, whose time of 49.11.7 earned her 24th place.
Jan Zabystran of the Czech Republic won the men’s Super-G event at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.
Zabystran’s victorious clocking was 58.35 seconds.
Italy’s Taranzano captured the silver in 58.76, while Switzerland’s Eric Wyler took bronze in 58.77.
Tanner Perkins was the best USA finisher, taking fifth place in 59.07.
In the women’s Super-G, Germany’s Fabiana Dorigo captured gold in 52.18, finishing ahead of silver medalist Carmen Sofie Nielssen of Norway (52.65) and bronze medalist Celia Abad of Spain (52.79).
USA’s Cheyenne Brown tied for 15th place in 54.12.
