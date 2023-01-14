LAKE PLACID — Van Ledger of Lake Placid finished in 12th place overall in Saturday’s men’s biathlon final at the FISU World University Games.

Ledger, a recent graduate of Lake Placid High School, finished with a time of 46 minutes, 22.8 seconds in the 15-kilometer short individual event at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. He was the top finisher for the U.S.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.