LAKE PLACID — The Nordic Combined team of Evan Nichols and Niklas Malacinski captured the first gold medal for the United States of the FISU World University Games on Thursday evening, completing the Men’s Team Sprint cross-country ski race in first place on Mount Van Hoevenberg.
Nichols and Malacinski, who on Friday won a silver medal in the Sprint Team Mixed, completed the trail first in 24 minutes, 51.1 seconds while skiing for the USA 1 team.
The Japan 1 team of Takuya Nakazawa and Sakutaro Kobayashi finished second in 24:58.5 for silver. Ukraine claimed the bronze medal in 25:33.2.
The USA II team of Henry Johnston and Aidan Ripp finished fourth in 26:54.5.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
HIROSE WINS GOLD
Japan’s Ryo Hirose completed the men’s 10-kilometer cross-country race in 24:37.0 to come away with the gold medal on Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Norway’s Magnus Boee won silver in 24:52.8 and teammate Andreas Kirkeng won bronze in 24:54.6.
The United States’ Finn Sweet finished sixth (25:14.3) and John Hagenbuch took seventh. Will Koch of the U.S. was 11th.
In the women’s 5K event, Finland’s Hilla Niemela won gold with a time of 13:20.8. Mariel Pulles of Estonia finished in 13:38.2 for silver. Maria Boccardi of Italy won bronze (13:43.0).
The United States’ Kendall Kramer finished 12th in 14:16.7. Teammates Anabel Needham and Sophia Mazzoni placed 17th and 18th, respectively.
ALPINE SKIING
GERMANS FINISH 1-2
German skiers Leonie Floetgen and Fabiana Dorigo finished 1-2 in the Women’s Giant Slalom on Whiteface Mountain to pick up gold and silver medals, respectively.
Floetgen registered a combined two-run time of 2 minutes, 7.04 seconds for the victory. Teammate Dorigo finished with a combined time of 2:07.18. Sweden’s Emma Hammergaard won the bronze medal with a time of 2:07.76.
Ella Spear recorded the top finish for the United States, finishing 21st in 2:10.48.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CANADA 9, LATVIA 0
Matthew Struthers scored a pair of goals and added two assists, and Matthew Brassard added a goal and two assists as Canada rocked Latvia in a preliminary round game at SUNY Canton’s Roos House in Canton.
Canada stretched its mark to 4-0 in Group A, while Latvia fell to 2-2.
HUNGARY 8, GREAT BRITAIN 3
Adam Csiszer scored three goals as Hungary defeated Great Britain in a preliminary round game at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Oliver Pinczes added two goals for Hungary (2-2) and Peter Toth, Nandor Banga and Martin Alapi each scored.
Jacob Lutwyche scored twice for Great Britain (0-4) and James Shaw added a goal.
JAPAN 5, SWEDEN 0
Eiki Saito made 17 saves in the shutout and Yuto Gondaira scored a pair of goals as Japan defeated Sweden in a preliminary round game at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.
Yuki Kamada added a goal and an assist and Taiki Takebe and Teruto Nakajima also scored for Japan (2-2).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CANADA 14, GREAT BRITAIN 0
After scoring twice in the first period, Canada unloaded for 12 goals through the final two periods en route to the preliminary round game at SUNY Potsdam.
Maria Dominico, Maggie Burbidge and Kelly-Ann Nadeau each scored two goals for Canada (4-0). Leah Herrfort supplied a goal and three assists. Shae Demale finished with a goal and two assists.
Canada outshot Great Britain (0-4), 73-5.
CZECH REPUBLIC 2, SLOVAKIA 1
Patricie Skorpikova’s goal with 15:47 remaining in the third period gave the Czech Republic the go-ahead score en route to victory over Skovakia in a preliminary round game at SUNY Potsdam.
Alexandra Halounova gave the Czech Republic (3-2) a 1-0 lead with a goal with 6:50 left in the first period and Slovakia (2-3) tied the game on a shot by Romana Haluskova with 5:10 left in the second period.
SPEEDSKATING
NONOMURA WINS 1500
Japan’s Taivo Nonomura completed the men’s 1,500-meter race in 1:49.93 to capture the gold medal at the Speedskating Oval in Lake Placid.
The victory topped a sweep by Japan as teammate Kazuya Yamada won silver (1:50.06) and Montonaga Arito took bronze (1:50.42).
In the women’s 1,500, Korea’s Jiwoo Park won gold in 2:04.41. Poland’s Natalia Jabrzyk took silver (2:06.19) and the Czech Republic’s Veronika Antosova bronze (2:06.63).
CURLING
U.S. WOMEN, MEN SPLIT
The United States men’s team lost a pair of matches but the women’s team won in round-robin play at the Saranac Lake Civic Center in Saranac Lake.
Norway defeated the U.S. men 7-6 in Session 6 play and Great Britain beat the U.S. 7-2 in Session 7 play. The U.S. women won over Great Britain 7-3 in Session 7 play.
In men’s Session 7 games on Tuesday evening, Switzerland beat Brazil 8-1, Sweden beat Japan 7-6, Canada beat Norway 5-2 and Korea beat the Czech Republic 6-3.
In other men’s Session 6 games, Canada beat Korea, 9-4, Switzerland topped the Czech Republic 8-3, Sweden beat Brazil 9-2, and Japan beat Great Britain 6-4.
For the women, Korea topped Sweden 6-5, Switzerland defeated Spain 11-2, China beat Japan 7-3 and Canada defeated Australia 10-1 in Session 7 matches.
In the women’s standings, USA is tied for second place with Korea at 6-1. China is unbeaten at 7-0. In the men’s standings, the U.S. tied for fourth with a 4-3 mark. Canada and Great Britain are tied for first at 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.