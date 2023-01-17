LAKE PLACID — The Nordic Combined team of Evan Nichols and Niklas Malacinski captured the first gold medal for the United States of the FISU World University Games on Thursday evening, completing the Men’s Team Sprint cross-country ski race in first place on Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Nichols and Malacinski, who on Friday won a silver medal in the Sprint Team Mixed, completed the trail first in 24 minutes, 51.1 seconds while skiing for the USA 1 team.

