LAKE PLACID — The second day of international hockey games in Canton and Potsdam was light Thursday evening, giving the spotlight over to the opening ceremonies of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games at the rink where the Miracle on Ice occurred in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul officially opened the games welcoming 1,443 collegiate athletes from more than 540 universities and 46 nations gathered to celebrate the biennial winter sports event. The ceremony included greetings from the Oneida Indian Nation and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, elegant on-ice performances, athletes’ and officials’ oaths, and the lighting of a one-of-a-kind flameless cauldron.

Members of the Ukraine delegation await their turn to enter the games in the parade of athletes at the World University Games’ opening ceremonies. FISU photo
USA players celebrate a first-period goal at Cheel Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Athletes from Japan root for the women’s hockey team at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The referee drops the puck during a faceoff at the USA vs. Japan women’s hockey game at Maxcy Hall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
USA goalie Dysen Skinner leads the men’s hockey team out of the locker room for a game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
