POTSDAM — Sofia Vysokajova scored Slovakia’s final three goals and the women’s hockey team held on in the third period to defeat the United States 6-5 in Group A preliminary play Monday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The U.S. suffered its second loss of the Games against two victories and is tied with Slovakia and Japan with six points in the group behind first-place Canada (3-0, nine points).
The U.S. and Slovakia played to a 3-3 tie through one period. Vysokajova scored her first goal 14 minutes, 39 seconds into the second period for a 4-3 Slovakia edge but Hayley Lunny, who plays for Providence College, tied the game 1:42 later on an assist from Callie Hoff.
Vysokajova put Slovakia ahead again with 3:21 remaining in the second. Romana Haluskova assisted for the second straight goal. Vysokajova then provided the eventual winning goal with 3:49 left in regulation.
Natalie Tulchinsky scored for the U.S. with 1:59 remaining and goaltender Gianna Meloni was pulled with 30 seconds to play for the extra attacker, but the U.S. did not score again.
CZECH REPUBLIC 3, JAPAN 1
Alexandra Halounova supplied a goal and an assist and Katerina Zechovska made 26 saves in goal as the Czech Republic won a preliminary game at SUNY Potsdam.
Martina Exnerova and Partricie Skorpikova also scored for the Czech Republic (3-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
KAZAKHSTAN 4, SLOVAKIA 0
Kazakhstan protected its unbeaten mark in Group B with a shutout victory over Slovakia in a preliminary round game at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena.
Andrey Shutov made 22 saves in goal for Kazakhstan (4-0).
Maxim Mukhametov, Batyrlan Muratov, Oleg Boiko and Stanislav Alexandrov each scored. Muratov and Kirill Nikitin added two assists apiece.
Slovakia, which suffered its first loss after three victories, had beaten the United States, 5-2, a day earlier at Cheel.
HUNGARY 7, KOREA 4
Oliver Pinczes supplied two goals and an assist to help spark Hungary to a 7-1 lead after two periods in a preliminary round game at SUNY Potsdam.
Peter Norbert Toth, Akos Nagy, Sebestyen Kovacs, Gergo Molnar and Botond Komaromy each added goals for Hungary (1-2).
Hyun Jin Jeong finished with a goal and two assists for Korea (0-3).
UKRAINE 12, SWEDEN 2
Bogan Stupak assisted on four goals, Vadym Mazur delivered two goals and an assist and Artem Tselohorodtsev also scored twice as Ukraine won easily over Sweden at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.
Hlib Krivoshapkin and Nazim Ruzhinkov each added a goal and two assists.
SPEEDSKATING
CANADA’S HALL WINS GOLD
Laura Hall of Canada raced to victory in the 3,000-meters women’s event, followed by Jiwoo Park, of Korea, with silver, and Canadian Rose-Ann Grenier with bronze at the speedskating oval in Lake Placid.
In the men’s 500 meters, Italy’s Riccardo Lorello won gold in 6:53.22, followed by teammate Daniele Di Stefano (6:55.20). Japan’s Motonaga Arito won bronze.
ALPINE SKIING
SPAIN SWEEPS COMBINED SLALOM
Albert Ortega of Spain took gold in the men’s alpine combined slalom event, finishing with a time of 1:42.88 at Whiteface Mountain.
Andrej Drukarov of Lithuania won silver (1:43.37) and Jan Zabystran of the Czech Republic won bronze (1:43.38). The United States’ Jacob Dilling finished fifth in 1:43.84.
In the women’s alpine combined slalom, Spain’s Celia Abad placed first for gold in 1:42.13. Julia Socquet Dagoreau of France won silver in 1:42.59. Leonie Floetgen of Germany was third in 1:43.05. Ainsley Proffit of the U.S. placed seventh (1:43.39).
FREESTYLE SKIING
JOHNS WINS MEN’S EVENT
Great Britain’s Scott Johns and Japan’s Lin Nakanishi each claimed the first gold medals of the freestyle skiing competition in the respective men’s and women’s Ski Cross finals at Gore Mountain.
Johns surpassed German teammates Tim-Ole Mietz and Niklas Illig, who placed second and third, respectively, in the men’s race.
Nakanishi won gold over Slovakia’s Nikola Friocova, who finished second, and Canada’s Elizabeth Filiatrault, who placed third.
SKI JUMPING
AUSTRIANS LEAD WAY
Austria’s Maximillian Lienher captured gold in the Men’s Normal Hill Individual ski jumping and teammate Timon Pascal Kahoffer won bronze at the Olympic Jumping Complex.
Leinher recorded a score of 132.4. Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev finished with silver with 130.1 points. Kahoffer finished with 126.2.
In the Women’s Normal Hill Individual, Japan continued to dominate the jumping events with gold from Machiko Kubota with a score of 116.7. Poland’s Nicole Konderla and Kinga Radja finished with silver and bronze, respectively.
BIATHLON
CZECH REPUBLIC PREVAILS
The Czech Republic captured the Single Mixed Relay gold in a time of 37:25.3. France finished with silver in 38:02.8 and the Ukraine won bronze in 38:07.2 on Mount Van Hoevenberg. The United States placed eighth.
CURLING
U.S. PREVAILS TWICE
The United States women’s team produced a pair of victories, first defeating Spain 7-3 and then topping Australia by the same score in round-robin competition at the Saranac Lake Civic Center in Saranac Lake.
In other women’s matches, Great Britain beat Japan 9-5, Korea beat Australia 11-1, Switzerland beat Sweden 8-6, China beat Canada 7-4, China beat Great Britain 6-3, Sweden beat Canada 6-2, Spain beat Korea 15-1 and Switzerland beat Japan 9-7.
In men’s round-round play, the United States topped the Czech Republic 8-4, Canada defeated Sweden 6-5, Great Britain beat Norway 8-7, Korea defeated Brazil 12-3 and Switzerland beat Japan 4-3.
