U.S. FALLS SHORT

The United States’ Peter Morgan moves the puck against Slovakia during a men’s hockey game Sunday at the World University Games at Cheel Arena in Potsdam. Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

POTSDAM — Sofia Vysokajova scored Slovakia’s final three goals and the women’s hockey team held on in the third period to defeat the United States 6-5 in Group A preliminary play Monday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.

The U.S. suffered its second loss of the Games against two victories and is tied with Slovakia and Japan with six points in the group behind first-place Canada (3-0, nine points).

