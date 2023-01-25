LAKE PLACID — Speed skaters established 10 track records at the World University Games last week, surpassing marks set by famed U.S. Olympians Eric Heiden and Bonnie Blair.
Competing on the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval, records fell in the 500 meters for men and women; 1,500 for men and women; 3,000 for women; 5,000 for men; team pursuit; and mass start competitions.
Heiden’s gold-medal-winning time of 7 minutes, 2.29 seconds in the 5,000, set in 1980 in Lake Placid, fell on Jan. 16 when Italian Riccardo Lorello achieved gold in 6:53.22. In the women’s 3,000, Canadian Laura Anne Hall also broke a 43-year-old record set at the Lake Placid Olympics when she surpassed Bjorg Eva Jensen’s mark of 4:32.13 with a winning time of 4:25.7.
Korea’s Minsun Kim won the women’s 500 in 38.53, breaking Bonnie Blair’s Lake Placid mark established in 1987. Kim won three golds at the World University Games.
Games athletes competed on an upgraded track that was recently renovated to hold up better against the weather.
