POTSDAM — If the United States women’s hockey team wants to make the semifinals of the World University Games the path just got a bit more challenging after falling 3-1 to Japan in its opening game Thursday afternoon at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
U.S. coach Brendon Knight, who played at SUNY Potsdam for former Bears coach Ed Seney, was asked if this result could be considered an upset.
“There’s a lot of unknowns heading into a tournament like this,” Knight said. “I know in the past the U.S. hasn’t fared very well in this tournament. It’s lost to Japan in the past. It was the one team we really hadn’t seen practice either. That’s a good team. These teams coming in here have been practicing with each other for quite a while.
“It’s tough to get good execution from a team when you have three hours of practice together.
“It’s early. We have some time to correct some things and that’s what we plan on doing. We have to finish in top four to get to Lake Placid, so obviously today hurts. Now we have some pressure, which is good, so now we will see who is a player and who is not.”
Women’s hockey differs from men’s in that there are some recent graduates from NCAA Division I programs playing on the U.S. team, including goalie Gianna Meloni, who led Yale University to the Frozen Four last season.
The U.S. started well, taking a 1-0 lead at 11 minutes, 30 seconds of the first period after a goal from Long Island University’s Jeannie Wallner, with assists going to SUNY Plattsburgh’s Erin McArdle and Chatham’s Allison James-Corser.
“We were working together today as a new team,” McArdle said. “None of us had ever played together. We just have to win the rest of the games and keep our heads up.”
Japan tied the game 44 seconds into the second period with a goal from Remi Koyama.
The game remained tied until late in the third period. Japan had begun to pressure Meloni and broke through with a wrist from Hinata Corazon Lack with 6:41 left for a 2-1 advantage.
“It’s a pretty big win, pretty big relief beating the USA in the first game, but we have a quick turnaround with another game (today),” Japanese captain Yoshino Enomoto said through an interpreter. “We struggled a bit in the first and second (period) and they outshot us pretty good. In the third period, we beat them with patience I think. It’s a big confidence booster.
Knight pulled Meloni late for an extra skater and the move nearly paid off when Middlebury’s Madeline Leight hit the post with a shot with 72 seconds remaining.
Japan iced the game on an empty-net goal from Akine Shiga with 20.4 seconds left.
“After this long trip, and only two practices, they performed very well,” Japan’s head coach Yujiro Nakajimaya said. “I’m very proud of them.”
In addition to Knight, the U.S. team features another local in general manager Paul Flanagan, a Canton native who coached Syracuse and St. Lawrence University and had Knight on his Syracuse staff until retiring after last season.
“This is my first international experience as a coach and to have it at SUNY Potsdam is kind of cool,” Knight said. “I’ve been back here several times since I graduated in the early 2000s. It’s been nice to see a lot of familiar faces who are still around. It’s been really great. They did a great job with renovation here. The players here now, with the women and men, have a special place to play.”
MEN’S HOCKEY
CANADA 6, UKRAINE 1
At SUNY Canton’s Roos House, Tyler Hylland and Matthew Struthers each scored twice after a scoreless first period to boost Canada past Ukraine in a preliminary game.
Zachary Lavigne contributed a goal and an assist and Austen Keating also scored. Liam Hawel assisted on three goals. Kaie Edmonds made 11 saves in goal.
Hlib Krivoshapin scored for Ukraine.
CZECH REPUBLIC 7, SWEDEN 2
At SUNY Canton’s Roos House, Josef Hasman and Jakub Wojnar each notched two goals as the Czech Republic defeated Sweden in a preliminary game.
Thomas Hajic added a goal and an assist and Lukas Prasek and Vojtech Komarek each scored once for Czech Republic, which scored four goals in the first period.
Tom Skold and Fabian Granqvist each scored a goal for Sweden.
KAZAKHSTAN 5, KOREA 1
At Clarkson’s Cheel Arena, Kirill Polokhov scored twice as Kazakhstan scored three goals in the final six minutes of the second period en route to the preliminary victory.
Maxim Musorov supplied a goal and two assists and Maxim Mukhametov and Aldiyar Nurlan also scored for Kazakhstan.
Minjae Chang scored for Korea.
MEN’S SNOWBOARDING
FRENCH TRIO TOPS SEEDS
France’s Quentin Sodogas, Titouan Cottret and Guillame Herpin took the first three spots, respectively, in the men’s snowboarding cross seedings on Gore Mountain in North Creek.
Sodogas recorded a time of 54.83 seconds, Cottrett placed in 55.10 and Herpin in 55.27.
France also took the fifth spot with Benjamin Gattaz in 55.47. Germany’s Leon Sylvester Beckhaus is fourth (55.43).
WOMEN’S SNOWBOARDING
POLL FIRST QUALIFIER
The Netherlands’ Nienke Elisabeth Hendrika took the top spot in women’s snowboarding cross qualifying in 58.80 seconds on Gore Mountain.
Switzerland’s Sophie Hediger followed in second at 59.76 and France’s Anna Rose Valentin third in 1:00.22.
The United States’ Paige Hughes qualified 10th (1:05.03).
