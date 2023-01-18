Jan Zabystran of Czech Republic competes in the men’s giant slalom at the World University Games on Wednesday in Wilmington, New York. Zabystran won gold in the event. Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

POTSDAM — Matthew Hanewell, who plays college hockey for the Milwaukee School of Engineering, scored the opening goals of the first and second periods to help the United States send Kazakhstan to its first loss of the FISU World University Games men’s hockey tournament in a 4-1 preliminary round victory Thursday at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena.

Hanewell scored 55 seconds into the game, on assists from Luke Aquaro and Mason Palmer, and put the U.S. ahead 3-1 with his second goal 4:13 into the second period, off an assist from John Mulera.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.