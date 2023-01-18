POTSDAM — Matthew Hanewell, who plays college hockey for the Milwaukee School of Engineering, scored the opening goals of the first and second periods to help the United States send Kazakhstan to its first loss of the FISU World University Games men’s hockey tournament in a 4-1 preliminary round victory Thursday at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena.
Hanewell scored 55 seconds into the game, on assists from Luke Aquaro and Mason Palmer, and put the U.S. ahead 3-1 with his second goal 4:13 into the second period, off an assist from John Mulera.
Michael McChesney, who plays for St. Norbert College, delivered the United States’ key second goal with just 27 seconds left in the first period. Mitchell Walkinski and Alexander Sheehy assisted. Quinn Green added a goal at 9:14 of the second period.
Ryan Kenny made 30 saves in goal, allowing only a score from Kazakhstan’s Batyrlan Muratov 4:06 into the first period that tied the game.
Kazakhstan had won its first four games of the tournament and leads Group B with 12 points. The U.S. is 3-1 and Slovakia 3-2, after a shootout loss to Korea on Wednesday. The U.S., coached by Canton native Mark Taylor, has one game remaining Thursday against Hungary. Kazakhstan and Slovakia have completed their preliminary round games.
KOREA 5, SLOVAKIA 4 (SO)
Hyun Jin Jeong scored the winning goal in the shootout round to push Korea over Slovakia in a preliminary game at Clarkson University.
Hyosuk Kim and Dongseok Lee also scored in the shootout as Korea won the extra round 3-2.
Korea forced overtime by scoring with four seconds left in regulation on a goal by Jinhyuk Min that tied the game 4-4. Slovakia’s Lukas Kuba had put his team ahead by scoring with 1:20 remaining in the third period.
Neither team scored in overtime.
Minwan Kang supplied a goal and two assists for Korea (1-3).
CANADA 4, CZECH REPUBLIC 0
Brett Davis totaled a goal and two assists as Canada won its fifth straight game with a shutout preliminary round victory at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.
Simon LaFrance, Jared Dmytriw and Andrew Coxhead each added a goal.
Kai Edmonds stopped all 24 shots for Canada (5-0) in goal.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CANADA 2, United States 1
Maria Dominoco’s goal with 11:29 remaining in the game proved to be the difference as Canada prevailed over the United States before a packed house at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall in a preliminary game.
Leah Herrfort also scored for Canada (5-0).
Hayley Lunny’s power-play score with 8:50 left brought the U.S. (2-3) within a goal of Canada.
JAPAN 10, GREAT BRITAIN 1
Chihiro Suzuki and Akane Shiga each scored twice for Japan (3-2) in a decisive win against Great Britain at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Moe Tsukimoto, Wakana Kuroso and Remi Koyama each contributed a goal and two assists. Minami Kamada and Hinata Corazon Lack both added a goal and an assist.
Victoria Carson scored for Great Britain (0-5).
BIATHLON
WESTERVELT WINS SILVER
Bjorn Westervelt, of the University of Vermont, completed the men’s 10-kilometer sprint in 27:59.8 to pick up a silver medal on Mount Van Hoevenberg.
Bekentay Turlubekov of Kazakhstan captured gold by finishing just over eight seconds ahead of Westervelt in 27:59.8. Kazakhastan’s Alexandr Mukhin won bronze in 28;13.7.
Lake Placid’s Van Ledger placed 21st in 30:53.9.
In the women’s 7K sprint, Anna Nedza-Kubiniec of Poland claimed the gold medal in a time of 24:17.1.
Canada’s Shilo Rousseau won silver (24:41.2) and the Czech Republic’s Tereza Jandova took bronze (25:01.3).
Emma Stertz led the United States in 23rd place (26:48.7). Teammate Cheresa Bouley was 28th.
ALPINE SKIING
DILLING BARELY MISSES MEDAL
Jacob Dilling, a skier from the University of Colorado-Boulder, missed out on a medal in the men’s giant slalom by four-hundredths of a second with his combined time on Whiteface Mountain.
The Czech Republic’s Jan Zabystran won the gold medal in 2:01.23, followed by Switzerland’s Eric Wyler with silver in 2:02.57. France’s Jeremie Lagier edged past Dilling with a two-run time of 2:02.93.
Alexander Birkner of the U.S. finished 10th in 2:04.35. Tanner Perkins was 18th and Jeremy Mathers 22nd for USA.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
NIEMELA WINS 2ND GOLD
Finland’s Hilla Niemela captured gold for the second straight day, winning the women’s 5K individual free pursuit on Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Niemela, who took first in the 5K individual classic race on Tuesday, won Wednesday’s race in 12:27.8.
Mariel Pulles of Estonia won silver in 12:35.6. Italy’s Maria Boccardi claimed bronze in 12:41.6.
The U.S.’s Kendall Kramer finished 11th in 13:38.5. Anabel Needham of the U.S. was 17th.
In the men’s 10K individual free pursuit, the United States’ John Hagenbuch captured a bronze medal with a time of 22:58.2. Japan’s Ryo Horose skied to gold in 22:44.9. Norway’s Andreas Kirkeng won silver (22:53.9). The U.S.’s Finn Sweet was 7th (24:00.9).
FREESTYLE SKIING
JAPAN SWEEPS RACES
Japan’s Yuna Koga and Rai Kasamura each won gold in the respective women’s and men’s Free Ski Slopestyle races on Gore Mountain.
Koga took gold in the women’s race with 94.75 points. Switzerland’s Michelle Rageth won silver in 92.25 and Great Britain’s Thea Fenwick won bronze in 74.00.
Kasamura won the men’s race with 97;75 points. Japanese teammate Mantsu Sato won silver in 93.50. Thailand’s Paul Vieuxtemps won bronze (93.25).
SPEEDSKATING
JAPAN, POLAND WIN GOLD
The Japanese team of Motonaga Arito, Yuto Tanigaki and Kazuya Yamada captured the gold medal for the men in the weather-delayed team pursuit competition at the Speedskating Oval in Lake Placid.
Japan finished in 4:07.52 to place ahead of silver-medalist Korea (4:09.62) and bronze-medalist Canada (4:11.28).
In the women’s team pursuit, the Polish team of Natalia Jabrzyk, Olga Kaczmarek and Iga Wojtasik raced to the gold medal in 3:22.10. Korea won silver (3:25.35) and Japan bronze (3:26.82). The U.S. team placed sixth (3:36.49).
SKI JUMPING
POLAND WINS MIXED TEAM
Adam Niznik and Nicole Konderla combined for a score of 212.3 to lead Poland 1 to the Mixed Team title at the Olympic Jumping Complex.
Ryusei Ilkeda and Machiko Kubota finished with silver (199.5) for Japan I, and Szymon Jojko and Kinga Rajda won bronze (183.6) for Poland II.
SNOWBOARDING
SWITZERLAND WINS GOLD
Livia Tanno, of Switzerland, took the gold medal in the women’s slopestyle with 90.00 points on Gore Mountain.
Noemie Equy of France won silver (68.50) and Tinkara Tanja Vakl of Slovakia won bronze (52.25).
In men’s slopestyle, Korea’s Minsik Lee won gold with 90.00 points. Japan’s Haruhi Tsuji and Atsuhiro Suzuki won silver (88.00) and bronze (80.00), respectively.
CURLING
U.S. WOMEN WIN Twice
The United States women defeated Japan 10-2 in Session 9 play to extend its mark to 8-1 at the Saranac Lake Civic Center in Saranac Lake.
In an earlier Session 8 match, the U.S. defeated China 5-3.
In other Session 9 women’s matches, Great Britain beat Sweden 7-2, Canada defeated Switzerland 5-3, Korea topped China 8-6 and Spain beat Australia 7-5.
In other Session 8 matches, Japan topped Spain 10-1, Great Britain beat Canada 8-4, Korea defeated Switzerland 5-3 and Sweden topped Australia 7-4.
In men’s Session 8 play, the U.S. men (5-3) defeated Canada 5-4.
In other men’s matches, Great Britain beat Sweden 5-2, Norway defeated the Czech Republic 8-6, Japan topped Brazil 7-2 and Switzerland beat Kora 6-4.
