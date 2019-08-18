WADDINGTON — A large contingent of Canadian fans were ready to burst into applause, expecting three-day leader Chris Johnston to be announced as the winner of the Berkley Bassmaster Elite tournament Sunday.
But Johnston, a native of Peterborough, Ontario, came up about a pound short when his five-fish bag was weighed, leaving Micah Frazier as a first-time winner and a surprise to almost everyone, as he started the day in 10th place, which was the final qualifying spot.
Frazier, from Newman, Ga., caught five fish weighing a combined 25 pounds, 9 ounces Sunday, which was the best number anyone pulled in the entire weekend. He finished with a four-day total of 87-4 and Johnston ended at 86-6. Frazier claimed a $100,000 prize for his win.
“It feels amazing, been a long time coming,” Frazier said. “I didn’t even think (winning) was a possibility, really. I might have told somebody that I’ll need 25 or 26 pounds to have a chance. It started out great and it was great all day. I caught the mess out of them from take-off to check-in, all day. It was super stressful (watching the weigh-in). I didn’t look at the tracker, I didn’t have a clue.”
Frazier, who spent much of the day fishing near the International Bridge in Ogdensburg, had already caught three fish before Sunday’s competition was 75 minutes old and moved into the early lead. By noon Frazier already had five fish, which enabled him to toss some smaller ones back later in the day when he made new catches.
“It just seemed to be good,” Frazier said of his spot. “That area had some big fish. It was the right place to be I think. I’m just thankful to have won.”
Johnston, who led the first three days, also fished near Ogdensburg and Prescott, Ontario, but got off to a slower start. By noon he had caught just two fish but moved into third place with a 4-pound, 4-ounce catch.
“When you are here you want to win it,” Johnston said. “I’ll try even harder next year, for sure.”
Johnston knew about the big Canadian backing he enjoyed all weekend and saw the many Canadian flags flying as he rode in his boat to the stage.
“It’s a big motivator and makes you do better,” Johnston said. “I feel bad, kind of disappointed a little bit. But it is what it is.”
Scott Canterbury, a rookie who leads the season points race, made one of the big early catches, snagging a 5-12 bass to move into second place before noon.
Shortly after noon he took the lead, bumping Frazier to second, Keith Combs to third and Johnston to fourth.
“I wanted to survive this northern swing and I’m halfway there,” Canterbury said. “Man this crowd just gets bigger and bigger. It’s unbelievable, people follow you around in the water and clap for you. It’s just something we don’t see everywhere we go. I fished hard, found a couple little areas that had some better quality in it and just stayed patient. I stayed in those areas that had the quality bites.”
Chris Zaldain, who entered Sunday in second place, took his boat about 75 miles away from Waddington to fish near Lake Ontario. That moved worked on Saturday as he caught 23 pounds-12 ounces to move from 10th to second. But on Sunday it did not work out well as he caught just 12-5 and finished in ninth place.
Frazier made some more catches early in the afternoon to move into a tie with Canterbury, but by 4 p.m. Johnston had re-emerged as the leader and as all the boats came back for the 5 p.m. weigh-in, the online tracking system showed him as the leader.
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES
(At Waddington)
Final standings
1. Micah Frazer, Newnan, Ga., 87-4
2. Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Ontario, 86-6
3. Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Ala., 84-8
4. Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas, 84-4
5. Jay Yelas, Lincoln City, Ore., 83-1
6. Steve Kennedy, Auburn, Ala., 82-5
7. Ray Hanselman Jr., Del Rio, Texas, 81-12
8. Greg DiPalma, Millville, N.J., 81-11
9. Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas, 78-4
10. Brian Snowden, Reeds Spring, Mo., 74-6
