DEXTER — Madison Dillenback scored a game winning goal with 3:55 remaining to give General Brown a 2-1 win over South Jefferson in a “B” Division girls soccer match.
This is the first time that the Lions have defeated the Spartans since 2009.
Kori Nichols began the scoring for the Lions in the 18th minute, but the Spartans tied the game at 1-1 in the 62nd minute on a goal from Mia Buckingham.
Lily Dupee had 11 saves for General Brown (2-2, 1-0), while Jaeden Moscarelli finished with five for South Jefferson (3-1, 0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Emma Roggie posted a goal and two assists as the Beavers blanked the Falcons (0-2, 0-1) in a Frontier League “C” Division at Turin.
Paige Kloster, Brenna Mast and Emily Lyndaker each tallied goals for Beaver River (3-0, 2-0).
COPENHAGEN 3, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Allison Best scored two goals for Copenhagen in the Golden Knights’ “D” Division victory over the Red Knights in Copenhagen.
Brooke Smykla tacked on one more for the Golden Knights (2-0, 2-0) in the second half. In the final minutes of the game, Kamryn Barnes scored the only goal for LaFargeville (0-3, 0-3).
LYME 7, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Camille Stevenson netted four goals in Lyme’s “D” Division win against the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Callie LaFontaine, Kaitlin Weston and Natalya Osaskalo each scored for the Indians (3-0, 3-0). Sackets Harbor (1-2, 1-2) recorded 19 saves in the game.
IMMACULATE HEART 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Kate O’Neil scored 29 seconds into the second half as the host Cavaliers edged the Vikings in nonleague play.
Tori Ledoux and Julia Netto each scored goals for Immaculate Heart (3-1).
Lydia Cantwell provided both goals for Thousand Islands (0-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1, SANDY CREEK 0
Breanna Scofield scored the games only goal in the 22nd minute as the Panthers defeated Sandy Creek in a crossover game in Belleville.
The goal was assisted by Eden Vaughn and Sydney Hess made five saves for Belleville Henderson (3-0, 3-0).
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 5, CARTHAGE 1
Five different players scored for the Cyclones in their “A” division win over the Comets in Carthage.
Riley Connell and Carter Benham scored for Watertown (3-0-1, 1-0-0) in the first half and Gabe Horner, Ethan Uliano and Shaugn Braddock scored in the second half against the Comets (1-2-0, 0-1-0).
Carthage’s loan goal came by Jalen Johnson in the 69th minute.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 98, SOUTH JEFFERSON 74
Sarah Kilburn, McKenzie Way and Jasmine Ferguson were each four-time winners as the host Cyclones topped the Spartans (1-1) in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Kilburn took individual wins in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles and was a part of the 200 freestyle relay while Ferguson got first in the 100 butterfly 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (1-0). Way was victorious in the 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays while the trio teamed up for the victory in the 200 medley relay for Watertown.
CARTHAGE 99, INDIAN RIVER 85
Candice Bach and Nadia Garcia-Martinez each won three times as the Comets beat the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Bach took the diving competition while Garcia-Martinez got the win in the 100-meter freestyle for Carthage (1-1). Bach and Garcia-Martinez teamed up on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Warriors.
Tori Wilcox and Kaitlyn Manuel each took three events for Indian River (0-2). Wilcox got wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while Manuel got first in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. The duo teamed up in the winning 200 individual medley.
LOWVILLE 95, SOUTH LEWIS 90
Meredith Lovenduski won two individual events and was part of two relays as the Red Raiders held off the Falcons in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Lovenduski placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 individual medley for Lowville (2-0). She was also part of the wining 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Red Raiders.
Patience Rivers, Kayley Walsh and Amelia Hoffman each won an individual event and swam on the first-place 200 freestyle relay for South Lewis (2-1, 1-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 49, BEAVER RIVER 45
Natalie Monnat won two individual events and two relays as the Beavers edged the Vikings in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Monnat got individual wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays for Beaver River (1-1).
Macey Cooper was a three-time winner for Thousand Islands (0-2) with victories in the 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay.
