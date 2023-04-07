FIRST TEAM
FRONTIER LEAGUE
BRODY BROWN (FL MVP)
School: Lowville
Grade/height: Senior, 6-4
Position: Guard
Stats: 21.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game, 2.5 blocks per game
College plans: Rochester Institute of Technology
Coach’s report: “Brody was the most complete player that I saw all year. Each year he has improved in every part of his game and he is a great teammate and leader. There is nothing he can’t do offensively and defensively.”
— Lowville coach Zach Shambo
AUSTIN GRINER
School: Sackets Harbor
Grade/height: Junior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 21.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.8 apg, 2.6 spg
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Austin is one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached. In the past his competitiveness could be a detriment at times, but this year Austin learned to channel it in a positive way and led our team to one of the most successful seasons in school history.”
— Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins
TUCKER ROSBROOK
School: General Brown
Grade/height: Senior/6-7
Position: Forward
Stats: 24.1 ppg, 16.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 blocks pg.
College plans: SUNY Oswego
Coach’s report: “Tucker put up dominant numbers being No. 1 in rebounding and being eighth in scoring when dealing with double- and triple-team defense. No other player had those two accomplishments this season. His leadership on the court is also a huge part of his success as a player.”
— General Brown coach Matt Fiske
CURTIS STAIE
School: South Jefferson
Grade/height: Senior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 20.4 ppg, 3,0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 2.4 steals per game.
College plans: Manhattanville College
Coach’s report: “Curtis is an excellent player and leader on and off the court, Hard-working and dedicated. Makes those around him better through his ability to not only score the ball, but through his court vision and passing abilities involving fellow teammates. (He) is a superb ball handler and excellent defender.”
— South Jefferson coach Bob Piddock
TRENTON WALKER
School: Carthage
Grade/height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 24.3 ppg, 4.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 steals per game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Trenton was a great leader for us. His work ethic was set the tone for our team. He worked so hard in the offseason on his skills and got stronger. His decision-making improved as well!”
— Carthage coach Jeff Ventiquattro
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
NATE MASHAW (MVP)
School: Heuvelton
Grade/height: Senior, 5-10
Position: Guard
Stats: 21 points/per game, 6 rebounds/per game, 6 assists/per game
College plans: SUNY Fredonia
Coach’s report: “Nate is one of the most driven workers I have observed. He also excels in the classroom where he has been named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete the past four years.”
— Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister.
RYAN JONES
School: Canton
Grade/height: Junior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 12 ppg, 5 assists/game, 5 rebounds/game, 3 steals/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Ryan is our floor general. He shoots the ball very well but his best ability is his ability to get his teammates involved. He does a great job running our offense and he plays very hard on defense.”
— Canton coach Troy Lassail
RAINE RUMBLE
School: Gouverneur
Grade/height: Sophomore, 5-9
Position: Guard
Stats: 19.4 ppg, 7.4 assists/game, 3.2 steals/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Raine is exactly the player you want leading your team. He’s fearless. He wants the ball in his hands at the end of the game. He is a special player that continues to get better each practice.”
— Gouverneur coach John Free
TANNER SULLIVAN
School: Harrisville
Grade/height: Junior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 21 ppg, 5 rebounds/game, 4 assists/game, 4 steals/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “He was the engine that made our team run. He was also a finalist for the Joe Jukoski Award that goes to the best overall player in Section 10.”
— Harrisville coach Brian Coloney
IAN VANWAGNER
School: Potsdam
Grade/height: 8th, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 24.1 ppg, 5.3 rebounds/game, 4.4 assists/game, 3.6 steals/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Ian was vital in any and all success we were able to achieve this season. He is a dedicated hard worker that his (older) teammates look up to and appreciate.”
— Justin Todd Potsdam coach
