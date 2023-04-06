Frontier League
KORI NICHOLS (MVP)
School: General Brown
Grade/Height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Forward/Guard
Stats: 18.8 points per game, 4.9 steals per game, 4.1 rebounds
College plans: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “Kori can contribute to all aspects of the game whether it’s getting a key steal, finding her open teammate, hitting an outside shot or finishing around the rim.”
— General Brown coach Janelle Ferris
EMELINE BARTON
School: LaFargeville
Grade/Height: Sophomore, 5-7
Position: Guard
Stats: 19.5 points per game, 7.35 rebounds per game, 5.95 steals pg
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She is relentless, seemingly never tired and loves to compete. It’s a privilege to coach her and be around that energy that she brings to each and every practice and game.”
— LaFargeville coach Zack Steiner
RAVAN MARSELL
School: Indian River
Grade/Height: Junior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
College plans: University of Albany (lacrosse)
Coach’s quote: “Ravan is one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached. Not only did she she lead us in scoring, assists and steals, but she guarded the other team’s best player and very few kids are asked to do that.”
— Indian River coach Jim Whitley
AUBREE SMYKLA
School: Copenhagen
Grade/Height: Senior, 5-5
Position: Guard
Stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 spg, 3.7 apg, 2.7 rpg
College plans: SUNY Poly (women’s soccer)
Coach’s quote: “Aubree is our floor general and has an extremely high basketball IQ. She works to make her teammates better but she can also take a game over and carry the team on her back.” — Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott
DELANEY WILEY
School: Thousand Islands
Grade/Height: Senior, 5-10
Position: Forward
Stats: 20.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game
College plans: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “It has been a joy coaching Delaney these past two years. She has become one of the best scorers in the section. The past two years she has elevated her game.” — Thousand Islands coach Shannon Amo
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
LANDREE KENYON (MVP)
School: Hammond
Grade/Height: Junior, 6-1
Position: Forward
Stats: 22 points per game, 12 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Landree is one of the most versatile and athletic athletes I’ve seen. Her length and agility allow her to dominate at any position she plays on the court. When she gets going, she is unstoppable,” — Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby
AVA HOWIE
School: Hammond
Grade/Height: Sophomore, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 18 ppg, 5 assists/game, 4 steals/game, 4 rebounds/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Ava has a true love for the game and is one of the most hard-working athletes. She is a serious threat anywhere on the floor, especially the 3-point line. She is what every coach looks for in a player.” — Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby
AVA HOY
School: Canton
Grade/Height: Junior, 6-4
Position: Center
Stats: 20 ppg, 12 rebounds/game, 5 blocks/game, 4 assists/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Ava’s effort on the court is outstanding. She is intelligent, versatile and a relentless worker. She respects the game, the opposition and the officials. She has a unique skill set to be able to play both inside and outside positions.” — Canton coach Jim DiSalvo.
GRACE PLUMLEY
School: Madrid-Waddington
Grade/Height: Senior, 5-3
Position: Guard
Stats: 19 ppg, 5 assists/game, 6 steals/game
College plans: SUNY Canton
Coach’s quote: “Grace is respected by her teammates and peers as a confident leader who embodies exemplary sportsmanship. Her ability and attitude have been invaluable, impactful and memorable.” — Madrid-Waddington coach Charlie French
CHLOE SMITH
School: Gouverneur
Grade/Height: Junior, 5-1
Position: Guard
Stats: 8 ppg, 4 assists/game, 3 steals/game
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Chloe is an ‘old school’ type of point guard. She handles the ball in every situation and she does a very good job of breaking a press. She has the ability to lead our team in scoring, but is very happy to assist others as well.” — Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin
SECOND TEAM
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Bella Davis, Indian River, Jr.
Ainsley Fuller, General Brown, Sr.
Allison LaMora, Indian River, So.
Jenna Pavlot, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Bridget Watson, Alexandria, Sr.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Brionna Foster, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, Jr.
Abby Raven, OFA, Sr.
Chyler Richards, Massena, Sr.
Liz Riutta, Gouverneur, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Abby Bombard, IHC, So.
Emily Bombard, IHC, Sr.
Peyton Britton, Sackets Harbor, So.
Michaela Delles, Indian River, Jr.
Anna Dening, Lowville, Jr.
Lily Dupee, General Brown, Sr.
Jommy Fasheun, Watertown, Sr.
Lily Green, Sackets Harbor, Fr.
Brenna Mast, Beaver River, Sr.
Rylee McNitt, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Jakayla Spence, Lowville, Jr.
Samantha Stokely, Copenhagen, Jr.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Meredith Bush, Gouverneur, Jr.
Lia Canell, Gouverner, Sr.
Rylee Daoust, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Winnie Downs, Canton, So.
Rachel LaRock, Lisbon, Jr.
Lily Lottie, Edwards-Knox. Jr.
Rylin McAllister, Heuvelton, Jr.
Avery McDonald, Chateaugay, So.
Olivia Merrill, OFA, Sr.
Lane Ruddy, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Olivia Simser, Hermon-DeKalb, So.
Sadey Sprabary, Hammond, Sr.
