FIRST TEAM
JUDE COOK (FL MVP)
Position: Midfielder
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 10 goals, 4 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He was a dominant player in our center of the field. When teams start to game-plan around you, you know you’re having a good season.”
— South Jefferson coach Jonathan Lawlee
KADE COOK (NAC MVP) Position: Midfielder
School: Salmon River
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 19 goals, 7 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “What sticks out is his love of the game. Of all the sports, it’s his favorite sport and that shows in his play.”
- Salmon River coach Tim Cook
BRYCE GOODNOUGH
Position: Defender
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 4 goals, 2 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Bryce was in the center of our field with Jude (Cook). ... As our defense matured, we kind of slid (Goodnough) up a little more and as soon as we did that, he started scoring goal and assisting on ones, too. But he was a phenomenal defender for us, he would shut down the best players on the other team.”
— South Jefferson coach Jonathan Lawlee
OWEN HALL
Position: Defender
School: Canton
Grade: Senior
Statistics: First team all-state
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Owen was asked at start of year to go from being an offensive player to being our stopper. He quickly learned the position and turned into a dominant stopper.”
- Canton coach Matt Caufield.
JON LAFONTAINE
Position: Midfield
School: Lyme
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 20 goals, 13 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He really set up our entire offense. If he didn’t have a look that he liked, I would ask him to just bring (the ball) down to the corner and give us a decent cross where we might have a chance to finish and he did that very consistently, too. The opportunities that he gave us along with his goals, it was great for our entire attack.”
— Lyme coach Kyle Bronson
CHASE LEWIS
Position: Forward
School: Salmon River
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 13 goals, 15 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He’s a great one-on-one player. He’s been one of the best players in the league the last two years. He has a sniper shot and a lot of goals as a result.”
- Salmon River coach Tim Cook
CHRIS MARASCO
Position: Midfield
School: Massena
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 14 goals, 7 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Chris was a four-year member of the varsity team. He was consistently one of the hardest workers on the field. His speed and strength made him tough to defend.”
- Massena coach Jeff Slack
DEREK RADLEY
Position: Forward
School: Lyme
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 18 goals, 18 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “I think Derek didn’t really have the season that he wanted to. Coming into the year, so much attention was on him and building off of last year and he still had a great season. ... All the attention that he got from other teams allowed everybody else to step up, including his brother (Alex) on the left side wing. It allowed him to get all the chances that he got and to get the results that he had.”
— Lyme coach Kyle Bronson
JACK RATHBUN
Position: Forward
School: Watertown
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 11 goals, 3 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Jack is a tireless goal scorer who has a great sense of self discipline. His versatility on the field and his drive to win has made him a great player. Jack’s talents helped us become undefeated Frontier League champions.”
— Watertown coach Todd Heckman
JON SNELL
Position: Midfield
School: Parishville-Hopkinton
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 26 goals, 18 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Jon was the heart of our team this year and the main cog in our offense. I’m most proud of his positive attitude and sportsmanship.”
- Parishville-Hopkinton coach Tom Helmar
EVAN WIDRICK
Position: Goalkeeper
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 100 saves, .926 save pct.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “(Evan’s) been a starting goalie and the anchor of our defense since eighth grade. He’s a five-time Frontier League All-Star and he was the other captain on our team. ... He is technically sound and is one of the best keepers, if not the best keeper in Section 3.”
— South Jefferson coach Jonathan Lawlee
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Ethan Francey, Canton, Jr.
Ayden Moser, Beaver River, Sr.
Leonardo Rodrigues, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Tanner Sullivan, Haarrisville, Jr.
Midfielders
Evan Collette, Salmon River, Sr.
Tom Genge, Massena, Sr.
Aiden Linkroum, Lyme, Sr.
Peyton Matuszczak, Lowville, So.
Defenders
Marcus Cole, Watertown, So.
Isaac LaRock, Lisbon, Sr.
Goalie
Nolan Sullivan, Harrisville, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Allen, Edwards-Knox, So.
Harlee Besio, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
Devin Connell, Watertown, Jr.
Ethan Cook, Chateaugay, Sr.
Dale Foote, Immaculate Heart, Jr.
John Friot, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
Syrus Gladle, OFA, Jr.
Ty Jacobs, Lisbon, So.
Oliver Johnson, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.
Ryan Jones, Canton, Jr.
Regan Lawlee, South Jefferson, So.
Ty Lucey, Massena, Sr.
Walker Martin, Chateaugay, Sr.
Caden Miller, Copenhagen, Jr.
Luke Miller, Salmon River, Sr.
Alex Radley, Lyme, Fr.
Joey Rapp, Indian River, Jr.
Gianni Razelli, Immaculate Heart, Jr.
Brayden Richmond, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Gabe Secreti, General Brown, Jr.
Trey Smith, Lowville, Soph.
Nathan Wyatt, LaFargeville, Jr.
