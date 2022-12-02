First team
Olivia Cook (NAC MVP)
Position: Forward
School: Chateaugay Grade: Senior
Statistics: 31 goals, 12 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “Liv was a five-year starter. She is a tremendous offensive threat and was the focus of every team’s defense.” - Jason LaPlante, Chateaugay coach
Kat Probst (FL MVP)
Position: Midfield
School: IHC
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 35 goals, nine assists
College: University of Rochester
Coach’s quote: “I think Kat is going to do excellent on the next level. Her transition to college soccer will be seamless.” - Kurt Robbins, IHC coach
Delaney Callahan
Position: Forward
School: Watertown
Grade: Sophomore
Statistics: 29 goals, six assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “Soccer is her passion, and she is aiming to play soccer at a higher level in college. Delaney was our scoring threat up top and came out strong with knowledge of the game based on all of her offseason work. Her dedication/love for the game made her great to coach. - Mariah Borden, Watertown coach
Emily Estabrooks
Position: Midfield
School: Canton
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 8 goals, 4 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “She has great footwork with the ability to be controlled under pressure. She became a valuable playmaker as the season progressed and was an integral part of our offensive scheme.” - Greg Kiah, Canton coach
Kaitlyn Houston
Position: Midfield
School: Colton-Pierrepont
Grade: Sophomore
Statistics: 16 goals, 9 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “She was probably the most dependable, solid player in the East Division and playing her at (center midfield) gave our team a ton of confidence.”
- Craig Bogart, Colton-Pierrepont coach
Kaelyn Morgan
Position: Goalie
School: Chateaugay
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 15 shutouts, six goals allowed
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “Kaelyn is our defensive rock. She is always in control in the net and has had some tremendous games over the last two years, helping lead us to back-to-back sectional championships.”
- Jason LaPlante, Chateaugay coach
Ava Murphy
Position: Forward
School: Lisbon
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 14 goals-3 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “She showed amazing growth from her sophomore to junior year. She developed as an all-around player, which led her to a very successful 2022 season. Her refuse-to-lose attitude was an incredible asset in tough games.”
- Courtney LeBeau, Lisbon coach
Kristen Oliver
Position: Defender
School: Massena
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 7 goals, 8 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: “Kristen is a great leader. She leads by example and is a strong and consistent player. She sees the field well and can determine the best place to send the ball. She always performs with confidence, trust and composure.”
- Michelle Trimboli, Massena coach
Willa Overton
Position: Midfield
School: Watertown
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 7 goals, 13 assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: Willa is a true leader with the skill and knowledge to play anywhere needed. Willa came out very strong this year. She was not only physically ready, she was mentally stronger. She knew the game, had a goal and worked. - Mariah Borden, Watertown coach
Malena Stevenson
Position: Defender
School: Lyme
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 2 goals, 7 assists
College: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: She was a highly versatile player this season playing many different positions and embracing those roles to help our team be successful. Malena has put a lot of time in the offseason, which has helped her become one of the best defenders in our area. - Mary Guyette, Lyme coach
Kaylee Zehr
Position: Forward
School: Beaver River
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 25 goals, seven assists
College: undecided
Coach’s quote: Kaylee’s drive (playing club soccer and other leagues in the offseason) to become a more skilled and dangerous striker with immense speed will be tough to replace next year. She has played varsity soccer for 4 years and has developed into a player that uses her tactical understanding of the game to create plays offensively that has led to many goals. - Tina Becker, Beaver River coach
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Samantha Stokely, Copenhagen, Jr.
Kennady Billman, Belleville Henderson, Jr.
Grace Lumley, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Kylie Kirk, Parishville-Hopkinton, Sr.
Midfielders
Kennedy Becker, Beaver River, Jr.
Aubree Smykla, Copenhagen, Sr.
Leah Warren, Lisbon, Jr.
Defenders
Hannah Netto, IHC, Sr.
Rylee Daoust, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Zoey Cunningham, Hammond, Sr.
Goalie
Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Abby Bombard, IHC, Sr.
Peyton Cole, Lowville, Sr.
Keely Cooney, IHC, Sr.
Kate Cunningham, Heuvelton, Jr.
Ainsley Fuller, General Brown, Sr.
Malia Hogle, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
Allison Johnston, Chateaugay, Jr.
Irelynn LaPlante, Chateaugay, 8th
Rachel LaRock, Lisbon, Jr.
Megan Martin, Canton, Sr.
Brenna Mast, Beaver River, Sr.
Alex Matucek, Watertown, Jr.
Jennah Netto, IHC, Sr.
Adalynn Olmstead, Beaver River, Sr.
Natalia Ososkalo, Lyme, Sr.
Kendra Richardson, St. Regis Falls, Jr.
Liz Riutta, Gouverneur, Sr.
Stella Shipman, Canton, Jr.
Chloe Smith, Gouverneur, Jr.
Elyza Smith, LaFargeville, 8th
Taci Smith, Lowville, Sr.
Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, Sr.
