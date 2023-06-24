FIRST TEAM
JAKE BOLIVER (FL MVP)
School: Beaver River
Grade: Senior
Position: Utility
Stats: Plate: .417 avg, 45 runs, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs, 19 SBs; Mound: 2.20 ERA, 91 Ks.
Coach’s quote: “His baseball IQ is number one. He knows the game of baseball so well, I would take him over anybody on our side of the field or the other, his IQ is just huge. What he lacks in some strengths, he makes up for with his IQ.”
— Beaver River coach Brandon DeLong
LUKE MILLER (NAC MVP)
School: Salmon River
Grade: Senior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .512, 19 RBIs
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “He was not only dominant in the field, but he was a beast offensively for us. Add his arm and his range in center and he stood out in every game.”
— Salmon River coach Tim Cook
ZACHARY BLEVINS
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .453 avg, 7 doubles, 19 RBIs, 37 runs.
College: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “Overall, just an exceptional scholar-athlete. The versatility within his baseball skill set has helped lead us to three more consecutive league championships, a 51-8 record in that time period, and is what has made him the best baseball player in the Frontier League.”
— South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters
KADE COOK
School: Salmon River
Grade: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: Plate:.331, 16 RBIs; Mound: 3-0, 2.53 ERA
College: Syracuse
Coach’s quote: “Kade was a major part of our regional run in the field, on the mound and at the plate. His performances at Canton and Ogdensburg helped us secure the Central Division.”
— Salmon River coach Tim Cook
BRITTAN CROSS
School: Belleville Henderson
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: Plate: .401 avg, 18 RBIs; Mound: 1.57 ERA, 135 Ks.
College: Considering Binghamton
Coach’s quote: “Brittan has worked very hard to become the pitcher he is, putting in countless hours and playing a lot of travel ball. Brittan was a captain and leader for us, on and off the mound.”
— Belleville Henderson coach Paul Gibbs
EVAN FROELICH
School: Lyme
Grade: Junior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: Mound: 118 Ks, 2.45 ERA; Plate: .547 avg, 20 RBIs.
College: D’Youville
Coach’s quote: “Evan was our most valuable and most versatile player on the team. He was dominant on the mound, played really well in the field and led our team in hitting.”
— Lyme coach Kyle Bronson
LUCAS GRAVLIN
School: Lisbon
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: Plate: .518, 28 RBIs; Mound: 3-0, 1.35 ERA
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Lucas works very hard at improving his skills and has a high baseball IQ. He produced many big hits in clutch situations this season.”
— Lisbon coach David Gravlin.
MASON MOSER
School: Carthage
Grade: Senior
Position: Catcher
Stats: .491 avg, 7 doubles, .623 slugging pct., 19 SBs.
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He is as good as I have seen in my 17 years as head coach that was not a pitcher. He could have pitched and/or played any position. He was fun to have in a Comets uniform. … He was a wall for us (at catcher) for three years.”
— Carthage coach Joe Sech
COREY ROBERTS
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Position: Outfield
Stats: Plate: .340 avg, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs; Mound: 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 51 Ks.
College: SUNY Oswego
Coach’s quote: “When you google the word ‘gifted’ a picture of Corey pops up. Whether he’s playing the saxophone, drawing, or painting corners, Corey has developed into a true artist. This season on the mound he really took two steps forward without taking a single step back. Although selected to this team as an outfielder, the sky’s the limit for him at the next level with his potential on the bump.”
— South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters
JON SNELL
School: Parishville-Hopkinton
Grade: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: Mound: 5-1 record; Plate: .472
College: North Country CC
Coach’s quote: “Jon is a natural leader and was very solid at the plate, always a threat. Once he was on base, in scoring position, he could move. He could play anywhere on the field.”
— Parishville-Hopkinton coach Jason Felix
TANNER SULLIVAN
School: Harrisville
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: Plate:.562; Mound: 64 Ks
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Tanner is the go-to guy. When a big play needs to happen he will get it done time after time. If you want an all-around player, Tanner is the guy.”
— Tim Fowler Harrisville coach
DAVID ZUHLSDORF
School: Canton
Grade: Senior
Position: Utility
Stats: 1.35 ERA, 108 Ks
College: St. Lawrence University
Coach’s quote: “One of the most dominant forces I have coached, striking out an average of two batters an inning. Doesn’t get intimidated and has a will to win.”
— Canton coach Matt Caufield
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson, Sr.
Caiden Cartier, Salmon River, Sr.
Catcher
Griffin Shaheen, Tupper Lake, Jr.
Infield
Brody Brown, Lowville, Sr.
Jordan Perry, Malone, Jr.
Evan Widrick, South Jefferson, Sr.
Nolan Widrick, South Jefferson, Sr.
Avery Zenger, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Outfield
Josh Matteson, South Jefferson, Sr.
Isaiah White, Lisbon, So.
Designated hitter
Isaac LaRock, Lisbon, Sr.
Utility
Kade Schneider, Beaver River, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Bailey, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Landon Cox, St. Regis Falls, So.
Brit Dicob, Beaver River, So.
Brandon Dodge, Belleville Henderson, Jr.
Ryan Griffith, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Sawyer Honeywell, Indian River, Sr.
Cooper Joslin, Beaver River, Sr.
Jon LaFontaine, Lyme, Jr.
Chase Lewis, Salmon River, Sr.
Jackson Ludlow, Thousand Islands, Jr.
Aiden McManaman, General Brown, Jr.
Alex Mitchell, OFA, Sr.
Alex Mono, Carthage, Sr.
Noah North, Norwood-Norfolk, So.
Logan Peck, Malone, Jr.
Kaleb Peters, South Jefferson, Sr.
Matt Richards, Norwood-Norfolk, Jr.
Lucas Roes, Beaver River, Sr.
Nate Romano, Canton, Sr.
Logan Spaulding, Malone, Sr.
Ray Voisine, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Julian Wenzel, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Caleb Williams, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Talfourd Wynne, Indian River, Sr.
