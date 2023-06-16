FIRST TEAM
Patrick Duah (FL MVP)
Watertown
Senior
Goalie
Stats: 208 saves, .612 save pct.
College: University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business
Coach’s quote: “He was phenomenal in goal all year, made huge saves all year and in some games single-handedly preserved the win. So proud of him, such an overall wonderful young man.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Taka Thompson (NAC MVP)
Massena
Junior
Midfield
Stats: 53 goals, 32 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He is a motivated student of the game. He would never take a practice off, always giving 110 percent to make himself and his teammates better. He has great stick skills to go along with unbelievable agility and speed.”
- Massena coach Jim Morrell
Josh Bigelow
Carthage
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 46 goals, 11 assists
College: N/A
Coach’s quote: “Josh was our physical and emotional leader. This kid is a warrior. Josh played through a partially separated shoulder in 4 different games this year. Carthage Lacrosse will miss Josh greatly next year.”
— Carthage coach Jason Coffman
Jack Clough
Watertown
Senior
Attack
Stats: 43 goals, 14 assists
College: Belmont-Abbey University
Coach’s quote: “His intensity and drive are unmatched. Jack has always been great at finishing the ball and this year took his game to the next level by keeping his head up and finding his teammates for 14 assists.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Sheamus Devine
General Brown
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 45 goals, 34 assists
Coach’s quote: “Sheamus had an incredible season, leading the league in points and taking over in close games. He rarely came off the field and gave everything he had in every game in order to give us chances to win.”
— General Brown coach Andrew Derouin
Joe Girardi
Watertown
Senior
Defense
Stats: Four goals, three assists
College: University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Coach’s quote: “Just an animal all over the field, a fantastic one-on-one defender whose motor never stops. His ground balls and clearing played a huge role in our team success this year.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Ethan Hopkins
South Jefferson
Senior
Attack
Stats: 51 goals, 20 assists
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “Ethan has been an outstanding player for us the past three years. His tireless work ethic in the off-seasons really helped position him for success in the spring. He will be hard to replace.”
— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller
Dylan Irvine
OFA
Senior
Attack
Stats: 53 goals, 42 assists
College: SUNY Plattsburgh.
Coach’s quote: “Dylan has tied the previous scoring record at OFA for most points in a season and has a total of 162 carerer points. He is also a tremendous student and is high on the honor roll.”
- OFA coach Andrew Roddy
Kaleb Natali
General Brown
Senior
Defense
Stats: One assist
Coach’s quote: “Kaleb is a disruptive player whether he’s at LSM or playing down at close. He has a great lacrosse IQ and a motor that doesn’t stop. He’s a very aggressive defender that brings the battle to the offensive player rather than waiting for them to initiate.”
— General Brown coach Andrew Derouin
Mick O’Donnell
Watertown
Senior
Attack
Stats: 16 goals, 44 assists
College: St. Leo University
Coach’s quote: “One of the best feeders in all of Section 3, he has great vision and did an incredible job setting up his teammates throughout this season.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Payton Puente
Massena
Senior
Defense
Stats: 4 goals, 4 assists, 62 ground balls, 42 takeaways.
College: SUNY Cortland
Coach’s quote: “He was an unselfish player that would always put his team first. As team captain he understood everything went through him and he never missed a beat.”
- Massena coach Jim Morrell
Nico Spaziani
Watertown
Sophomore
Midfield
Stats: 41 goals, 21 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He was a monster in the midfield, his ability to score with both hands really brought his game to the next level this year. Looking forward to an extremely bright future for this sophomore.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
SECOND TEAM
Attack
Tehokwirathe Barriero, Salmon River, Sr.
Luke Dupee, General Brown, Fr.
Ethan Petrus, Indian River, Sr.
Midfield
Jack Adams, Watertown, So.
Tegan Frederick, OFA, So.
Carter Hunt, General Brown, Sr.
Connor McMahon, Indian River, Jr.
Ashton Norton, Carthage, Sr.
Cobin O’Brien, South Jefferson, Jr.
Defense
Bryce Goodnough, South Jefferson, Sr.
Armondo Orcesi, General Brown, Sr.
Goalie
Garritt Palmer, Canton, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Berkman, Potsdam, Jr.
Kyan Combs, Watertown, Sr.
Mason Cree, Salmon River, Jr.
Corey Decker, Carthage, Sr.
Xavier Delormier, Salmon River, So.
Grant Dicob, Carthage, Jr.
Ethan Francey, Canton, Jr.
Sebastien Laughing, Salmon River, Sr.
Luke Secreti, General Brown, Jr.
Ethan McConnell, General Brown, Jr.
Isaac Quonce, South Jefferson, Jr.
Jack Rathbun, Watertown, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.