FIRST TEAM
Ravan Marsell (MVP)
Indian River
Junior
Midfield
Stats: 89 goals, 66 assists, 162 draw controls, 49 ground balls, 41 caused turnovers
College: UAlbany
Coach’s quote: “Ravan has brought her game to a whole other level this season. Her dominance on the draw circle is a big reason for our success this season. We can always count on her to make plays on both ends of the field. She is our leader and helps every player on our team grow as lacrosse players.”
— Indian River coach Victoria Fusco
Joryan Adams
Salmon River
Senior
Attack
Stats: 58 goals, 62 assists
College: Niagara
Coach’s quote: “She has been a leader on the team for the last three years and in this last season has tried to help develop the younger players to keep the team as strong as possible in seasons to come.”
- Salmon River coach Ryan Adams
Madelyn Barney
South Jefferson
Senior
Midfielder
Stats: 65 goals, 25 assists, 36 DC, 30 GB, 20 CT
College: Le Moyne
Coach’s quote: “Maddi had a complete season, she played like a senior who has been there before, consistent, all out and hungry.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Vivian Coburn
Canton
Sophomore
Midfield
Stats: 41 goals, 50 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Vivian’s lacrosse IQ is well beyond most. Her ability to see the field is unmatched in so many different ways and because of this, she is instrumental in our attack.”
- Canton coach Murphy Newman
Paisley Cook
South Jefferson
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 51 goals, 23 assists, 152 DC, 41 GB, 19 CT
College: UAlbany
Coach’s quote: “Paisley stepped in and made everyone around her better, players and coaches are better because of her play, she stepped up at the right time and was a solid anchor to our success.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Michaela Delles
Indian River
Junior
Attack
Stats: 108 goals, 29 assists, 119 DC. 40 GB, 16 CT
College: Niagara
Coach’s quote: “Michaela is a scorer. She always finds the open spots on the field and capitalizes on her opportunities. She had a huge season for us this year not just on the offensive end, on the draw circle and running some midfield for us.”
— Indian River coach Victoria Fusco
Savannah Hodges
South Jefferson
Junior
Attack
Stats: 86 goals, 26 assists, 6 DC, 15 GB, 6 CT
College: UAlbany
Coach’s quote: “As a junior she stepped up into a much bigger role, her offseason work and drive to become the best player she can be was displayed throughout the season.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
BreeLynn LaLonde
Indian River
Junior
Defense
Stats: 2 goals, 2 assists, 13 DC, 18 GB, 6 CT
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “BreeLynn has been the leader of our defense for 4 years. She faces the toughest offensive threat of every team we play. Her speed is essential on our clears and getting the ball back to our offense. She may not be the biggest player on the field but she is one of the toughest.”
— Indian River coach Victoria Fusco
Alexandra Macutek
Watertown
Junior
Midfielder
Stats: 60 goals, 14 assists, 47 DC, 20 GB, 12 CT
College: Bucknell
Coach’s quote: “Alex played many roles this season and excelled in all of them. She was a captain, our leading scorer, one of our strongest defensive forces, and a powerhouse on the draw circle. Alex’s performance this season made her our most impactful player on the field in all areas.”
— Watertown coach Taylor Purvis
Sophia Watts
South Jefferson
Junior
Defense
Stats: 4 goals, 5 assists, 6 DC, 28 GB, 12 CT
College: UAlbany
Coach’s quote: “Sophia’s skill and speed were a force on the defensive end, which carried over into transition between the restraining lines. Sophia was able to shut down main players and cause many turnovers.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Reese Widrick
South Jefferson
Senior
Defense
Stats: 3 goals, 2 assists, 17 DC, 25 GB, 21 CT
College: Mercyhurst
Coach’s quote: “Reese took the lead on the defensive end of the field, her determination and work ethic drove the group to become a solid defensive unit. Her ability to lead by example is unmatched.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Ava Virga
Watertown
Senior
Goalie
Stats: 146 saves, .445 save pct., 403 career saves
College: Connecticut College
Coach’s quote: “Ava was a vital part of our success this season. In games where we needed a change of momentum with a big save, she showed up. Ava was a leader and voice on the defensive end and she had an incredible senior season.”
— Watertown coach Taylor Purvis
SECOND TEAM
Attack
Hannah Hathway, South Jefferson, Jr.
Ariyah LaFrance, Salmon River, Jr.
Trinity Stowell, General Brown, Sr.
Midfield
Abigail Bombard. Immaculate Heart, So.
Kennedy Emerson, Potsdam, Sr.
Allison LaMora, Indian River, So.
Jenna Netto, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Brooke Perry, South Jefferson, So.
Isabelle Wormwood, Carthage, So.
Defense
Ava Bebee, Watertown, So.
Emily Bombard, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Goalie
Anna Hobbs, South Jefferson, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Case, General Brown, Jr.
Kallie Delles, Indian River, So.
Jade Doldo, South Jefferson, Jr.
Emma Fields, Potsdam, So.
Macie Hancock, Carthage, Fr.
Keera LaLonde, Indian River, So.
Azalea Lazore, Salmon River, Fr.
Olivia Macutek, Watertown, 8th gr.
Meg Martin, Canton, Sr.
Kathryn Mayer, Massena, So.
Hannah Netto, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Lilly Walsh, Indian River, So.
