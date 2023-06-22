FIRST TEAM
Hadley Alguire (NAC MVP)
School: Canton
Year: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .486, 3 HR, 35 RBI; 1.98 ERA on the mound
College: Brockport
Coach’s quote: “Played five different positions this year but mostly pitcher and second base. She loves the game of softball.”
— Mike Wentworth, Canton coach
Delaney Wiley (FL MVP)
School: Thousand Islands
Year: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .650 batting average, 3 HR, 16 RBIs, 25 SB; 1.83 ERA on the mound
College: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “She came up in seventh grade and she’s been the face of our program ever since. A lot of the younger players look up to her.”
— Scott Lalonde, Thousand Islands coach
Katie Call
School: Indian River
Year: Senior
Position: Designated Hitter
Stats: .525. 1 HR, 23 RBIs, 11 2B
College: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “Katie is an excellent leader on the diamond. She has the ability to play and coach her teammates as she has a great awareness of the game.”
— Jamee Call, Indian River coach
Rylee Daoust
School: St. Lawrence
Year: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .583, 20 SBs
College: Syracuse
Coach’s quote: “She is the type of player coaches love to have. She can hit, bunt, field, run, catch and throw. She batted leadoff and was the spark of our team.”
— Tim Brown, St. Lawrence coach
Colleen Davis
School: South Jefferson
Year: Junior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 2.74 ERA, 191 strikeouts, .414 average at the plate, 26 RBIs
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Very passionate about the game of softball. Works hard at the game and is extremely coachable.”
— Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach
Sydnee Francis
School: Canton
Year: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .554, 52 SB, 37 RBIs
College: SUNY Plattsburgh (hockey)
Coach’s quote: “She set school record in career and season stolen bases and had a monster year offensively. The team went as Sydnee went.”
— Mike Wentworth, Canton coach
Natalie Gibbons
School: Sackets Harbor
Year: Junior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .288, 18 RBI, 15 wins on the mound, 153 strikeouts
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Natalie proved that she was a complete pitcher both mentally and physically this year; she leads extremely well. She knows what pitches to throw when, and she trusts her teammates behind her completing her defense.”
— Dan Green, Sackets Harbor coach
Bryanna Moroughan
School: South Jefferson
Year: Sophomore
Position: Catcher
Stats: .672, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 21 SB
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She’s an extremely talented, hard-working softball player that gets better every year. A student of the game that broke three 20-year-old records in batting average, hits and runs scored. She had a tremendous year while catching every game.”
— Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach
Avery McDonald
School: Chateaugay
Year: Sophomore
Position: Utility
Stats: 16-1 on the mound, 171 K’s, .643 batting avg., 37 RBIs
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Avery had a tremendous year on the mound and at the plate this year, leading us to an undefeated regular season. She has proven herself as one of the top players in the section.”
— Jason LaPlante, Chateaugay coach
Scout Preston
School: Sandy Creek
Year: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: .657, 8 HR, 32 RBIs, 44 hits
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Scout worked hard in the weight room and cage last off season and the results were evident in every aspect of her game. She is a great teammate who works hard to make herself and her team better. I can’t wait to see what next season holds for her. I feel fortunate that I get to be her coach.”
— Katie Soluri, Sandy Creek coach
Cadey Wheat
School: Edwards-Knox
Year: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 172 strikeouts, .388 at the plate
College: Elmira
Coach’s quote: “She leads by example. She is a hard-worker in games and practices and spends a lot of time outside softball season practicing.”
— Lori Brewer, Edwards-Knox coach
Kalissa Young
School: St. Lawrence
Year: Junior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .400, 27 RBI, .571 OBP
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She is an amazing young athlete who is a great teammate. We needed her to play outfield for us to really utilize her speed.”
— Tim Brown, St. Lawrence coach
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Marena Grenier, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Ava Hoy, Canton, Jr.
Catcher
Lia Canell, Gouverneur, Sr.
Infield
Tessa Alguire, Canton, Fr.
Julia Hollister, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Kori Nichols, General Brown, Sr.
Elizabeth Riutta, Gouverneur, Sr.
Bridget Watson, Alexandria, Sr.
Outfield
Courtney Peters, Canton, Sr.
Baylee Williams, Sandy Creek, Fr.
Designated hitter
Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, Jr.
Utility
Kendall Bisbort, Sackets Harbor, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Katelyn Adams, Beaver River, Sr.
Hannah Agans, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Alaina Armstrong, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Neva Bettinger, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Ava Bouchey, Lisbon, Sr.
Avery Chartrand, Harrisville, Fr.
Layla Craig, Carthage, Sr.
Zoey Cunningham, Hammond, Sr.
Madison Darling, Sandy Creek, So.
Bella Davis, Indian River, Jr.
Kimberlie DiLeonardo, Watertown, Jr.
Montanna Evans, Watertown, Jr.
Brionna Foster, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Malia Hogle, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
Chasity Johnson, Heuvelton, Jr.
Ali Johnston, Chateaugay, Jr.
Myah Matice, Sackets Harbor, So.
Shea Odell, South Jefferson, Jr.
Jenna Pavlot, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Felicity Roberts, Alexandria, Sr.
Samantha Stokely, Copenhagen, Jr.
Sydney Tanner, Hammond, Sr.
Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, Sr.
Sofia Vachev, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
