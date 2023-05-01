BEAVER FALLS — Lauren Brandt earned three victories as the Beaver River girls track and field team beat both Lowville in Carthage in a Frontier League interdivision meet Monday at Beaver Falls.
Brandt collected wins in the 400 meters, 800 and 3,200 relay for Beaver River (2-1), which beat Lowville, 73-68, and Carthage, 109-32.
Ava Burns (400 relay, long jump), Maya Laribee (400 relay, discus) and Mia Hanselman (400 relay, triple jump) for Lowville (4-3), which beat Carthage, 101-35.
Layla Moore was first in the high jump for the Comets (0-3).
Kat Mayer and Lena LaShomb each scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders (4-4) past the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Massena.
Hailey LaShomb and Sam Arney both scored two goals for Massena.
Abby Guasconi led OFA (3-6) with two goals and one assist.
CHATEAUGAY 9, ST. REGIS FALLS 3
Alison Johnston picked up two hits and stole three bases to lead Chateaugay to a victory over St. Regis Falls in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Chateaugay.
Rebekah Miller and Avery McDonald also supplied two hits for the Bulldogs (5-0 overall and division).
Savanna Clark went 2-for-2 for the Saints (2-5).
JCC’S HELLER THIRD AT NIAGARA
Cannoneers sophomore and former General Brown standout Nate Heller shot a 2-over 74 to place third in Saturday’s Niagara County Community College Invitational at Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport.
Heller’s performance helped Jefferson Community College finish third in the team standings behind hosts and champions Niagara County and second-place Onondaga.
Niagara’s Leo Camilloni shot a 2-under 70 to win the individual title.
■ The Jefferson Community College baseball team was swept by Cayuga CC in a doubleheader at Auburn. The Spartans beat the Cannoneers, 16-6, then followed with an 8-2 victory. JCC fell to 10-20 overall.
