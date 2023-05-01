Canton’s Alguire spins no-hitter against rival Potsdam in softball

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Lauren Brandt earned three victories as the Beaver River girls track and field team beat both Lowville in Carthage in a Frontier League interdivision meet Monday at Beaver Falls.

Brandt collected wins in the 400 meters, 800 and 3,200 relay for Beaver River (2-1), which beat Lowville, 73-68, and Carthage, 109-32.

