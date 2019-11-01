The Section 10 Class A championship game between Watertown (4-3) and Canton (2-5) has been postponed to Saturday at 11 a.m. do to weather. The game was originally supposed to be played tonight at 7 p.m.
So far other postponements include South Lewis’ Section 3 eight-man semifinal game versus West Canada Valley. That game will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sauquoit Stadium.
In Section 3 Class D semifinal, Dolgeville versus Frankfort-Schuyler will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Central Valley.
(1) comment
Doesn't pass the common sense test. Watertown and Canton-two schools in close prox to each other- postponed to tomorrow; while Carthage-Whitesboro and Indian River-Auburn scheduled for General Brown field at 5pm and 8pm is still on!! Is the weather in Dexter that much different then Watertown. Section 3 has to make a decision quick because those Auburn-Whitesboro kids are probably boarding the bus now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.