PHILADELPHIA — A pair of Indian River boys lacrosse players signed to play for Malone University of Canton, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Indian River seniors Michael Davis and Ramsey Burnard committed to the new Division II program, which will play its first season in 2022-23.
The Pioneers compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Indian River was 7-10 overall and 6-6 in the Frontier League this spring.
