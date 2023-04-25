Cyclones defeat Lions

DEXTER — Alex Macutek and Amalia Netto scored four and three goals, respectively, to carry the Watertown Cyclones to the Frontier League girls lacrosse victory over General Brown on Tuesday.
Olivia Macutek added a goal and two assists, and Ava Virga made 10 saves for Watertown (5-3 overall, 4-3 league).
Trinity Stowell scored four goals and Cameryn Case contributed four assists for General Brown (2-5, 1-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, INDIAN RIVER 6
Savannah Hodges tallied five goals and two assists, and Madelyn Barney delivered three goals and three assists to power the Spartans to the Frontier League victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Paisley Cook contributed four goals and an assist while winning seven draw controls for South Jefferson (6-2, 6-0), which raced out to a 12-2 halftime edge.
Indian River dropped to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.
IHC 8, CARTHAGE 6
Abigail Bombard scored five goals and assisted on another to lift the host Cavaliers to the Frontier League victory over the Comets. Jensen St. Croix added two goals for Immaculate Heart (3-4, 2-3).
Isabelle Wormwood scored three goals to lead Carthage (3-6, 2-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
LIVERPOOL 12, WATERTOWN 5
Nico Spaziani supplied three goals, but the Cyclones suffered their first loss, in a nonleague game against the Warriors at Liverpool.
Aaron Clouthier scored four goals to lead Liverpool (8-2).
Mick O’Donnell added a goal and two assists for Watertown (7-1).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 23, COPENHAGEN 0
Megan Klossner posted three hits and three RBIs as the Falcons shutout the Golden Knights in a crossover game at Copenhagen.
Jade Dolan and Madison Rhubart each accumulated three hits for South Lewis (3-3).
Samantha Stokley registered a pair of hits for Copenhagen (2-5, 1-3).
LOWVILLE 6, WATERTOWN 3
Anna Dening struck out eight as the Red Raiders pulled away from the Cyclones in a crossover game Monday night at Lowville.
Lowville (3-2) scored three runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.
Payton McConnell belted a home run for Watertown (1-4).
ALEXANDRIA 15, BEAVER RIVER 6
Bridget Watson struck out 11 in a complete-game effort and drove in three runs in the Purple Ghosts’ crossover victory over the Beavers (3-3) Monday night in Beaver Falls.
Marlo Porter doubled and plated a pair of runs for Alexandria (2-1).
CARTHAGE 14, COPENHAGEN 0
Regan Almy recorded five hits, including three doubles, as the Comets blanked the Golden Knights in a nonleague matchup Monday in Copenhagen.
Bailey Connelly finished a home run short of the cycle and Maddy Delorme hurled a complete-game shutout for Carthage (1-4).
Samantha Stokely singled twice for Copenhagen (2-4).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH JEFFERSON 72,5, BEAVER RIVER 68.5
Kennady Billman racked up four victories as the Spartans beat the Beavers in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Billman, a Belleville Henderson student, got first-place finishes in the 100 meters, 200, 400 relay and the long jump for South Jefferson (4-0).
Lauren Brandt provided wins in the 400 and 1,600 relay for Beaver River (0-1).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WATERTOWN 97, CARTHAGE 44
Donaven Turner and Camiren Collins each won three times as the Cyclones topped the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Carthage.
Turner took first in the 400 meters, 800 and 1,600 while Collins racked up wins in the 100, 200 and 400 hurdles for Watertown (2-0).
William Welter won the pole vault for Carthage (1-2), which beat Sandy Creek, 134-1.
